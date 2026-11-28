Australia starts Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross in a World Cup build-up friendly against Colombia at GIO Stadium in Canberra, with kick-off set for 7.35pm AEDT.

Australia has named its strongest available line-up for tonight's friendly against Colombia in Canberra, with Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross both starting. The match serves as the Matildas' penultimate outing for 2026 and a key step in their FIFA Women's World Cup preparations.

Kick-off at GIO Stadium is set for 7.35pm AEDT. As is often the case with listed start times, the actual kick-off is expected to be five to 15 minutes later than scheduled. Matildas fans, you are in for a treat. As anticipated, coach Joe Montemurro has rolled out his best available XI, with Fowler and Cooney-Cross both starting, along with everyone else you would expect to be in the line-up if today was the start of the Women's World Cup.

Also read Steph Catley Plays 150th Matildas Game Against Colombia in Canberra

Matildas Build World Cup Cohesion

With precious little time together between now and the actual start of the Women's World Cup in Brazil in June, this is a huge and overdue opportunity for these players to get some reps in together, build cohesion and make sure they are all working towards the same tactical picture. As for Colombia, do not take them for mugs.

Advertisement

Ranked No.19 in the world by FIFA, they are the clear second-best team in CONCACAF behind only Brazil, and play with the kind of rugged, unpredictable style that the Matildas need to get a handle on. Colombia also have one of the world's best players on their team: Real Madrid star Linda Caicedo, who shot to international fame during the last World Cup in 2023. She spearheads one of South America's strongest teams.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matildas' friendly clash against Colombia. Vince Rugari is here, and thank you for joining us. My colleague Frances Howe is in position at GIO Stadium in Canberra tonight, and she will bring us a bit of on-the-ground flavour. Australia, arguably or allegedly the nation's favourite team, is advancing its FIFA Women's World Cup preparations against a strong Colombian side.

Watch Live Colombia Friendly Updates

This match is the penultimate outing for the Matildas in 2026, making it a valuable chance to fine-tune before the global tournament. If you do not have Paramount+, hang around here for the next couple of hours because we will bring you all the latest updates right here, as they happen. Stay with us for team news, kick-off and all the action from GIO Stadium as the Matildas continue their World Cup build-up against Colombia.