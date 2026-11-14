New titanosaur species found in Patagonia may be early relative of Patagotitan

Paleontologists in Argentina's Chubut province have excavated a 110-115 million-year-old sauropod skeleton, including the region's first complete sauropod sacrum, that may be a new species related to Patagotitan mayorum.

Paleontologists excavating a remote site in Argentinian Patagonia have uncovered a partial sauropod skeleton that may belong to a new species and could be an early relative of Patagotitan mayorum, the 57-tonne titanosaur that is a leading candidate for the largest animal ever to walk the Earth.

The discovery was made near Paso de Indios, a tiny town in the desolate steppe of Chubut province, halfway between the Andes and the Atlantic. The fossils date to a mysterious phase of the Cretaceous period, between 110 and 115 million years ago, shortly before an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs.

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Fossils Discovered By Argentine Gauchos

Dr Jose Luis Carballido, a paleontologist at the Museum of Palaeontology Egidio Feruglio (MEF), first visited the site in 2020 after gauchos, the region's horsemen and ranch hands, reported fossils exposed by wind. He saw the knobbed end of a thick femur jutting from a hillside, with a broken tibia lying beside it. The closeness of the bones suggested articulated dinosaur bones lay deeper in the rock, arranged as they would have been in life.

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Carballido, who has described some of Earth's most colossal creatures, said his method is more instinct than science. It is a feeling, like the people who look for water, he said, crossing his hammer over his forearm like divining rods. A few years later, Carballido discussed the site with Dr Matthew McCurry, curator of paleontology at the Australian Museum, while planning the Sydney installation of MEF's roving exhibition, Dinosaurs of Patagonia.

They agreed to excavate the bones so fresh material could be added to the exhibition. McCurry described the challenge of flying to a remote area where he did not speak the language and had never met the team in person. It was a little bit nerve-racking, he said.

High Risk Excavation Yields Significant Bones

He added that the work is heavy, especially when collecting a really big fossil like a dinosaur, and that the scientific outcomes were always a bit high-risk, including the chance of finding nothing valuable. The risk paid off when excavation began in March last year. The rock layer dated to the final age of the dinosaurs, a period scientists know precious little about. As the team dug around a 1.6-metre femur, more bones emerged.

They found an articulated length of the dinosaur's tail, parts of its front and back limbs, and most of its pelvic girdle. This included the sacrum, a large triangular plate wedged between the wings of the pelvis. Also known as the holy bone, it shields reproductive organs and was used in sacrificial rites by some ancient cultures. It was the first complete sauropod sacrum ever found in the region.

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McCurry said there were a lot more bones than they realised, which means the find is a lot more scientifically important. Carballido noticed from the shape of facets on the vertebrae that a new species was on their hands, possibly an early relative of Patagotitan. The dinosaur lived in a time when moist oceanic winds nourished a humid forest of conifers, ferns and ginkgos.

Ancient Landscape Transformed By Volcanic Activity

The gentle, braided stream where it may have died lay in a landscape later transformed by the volcanically violent rise of the Andes into today's arid plains. Patagonia's exposed hillsides have yielded many of the world's oldest, largest and most complete dinosaurs. Bryn Gwyn, a 40-million-year-old fossil field in Chubut, is one example where Carballido's hammer has revealed shark teeth, stingray mouth plates, river dolphin ribs, small whale vertebrae and primeval penguin bones.

McCurry suspects Carballido invited him to work together because they are both reasonably chill. Fieldwork is not for the highly strung, and the collaboration required patience, endurance and a tolerance for high-stakes digging in a harsh, windblown landscape. The excavation has not yet been fully published, but the team says the skeleton is critical to understanding the story of biology's grandest experiment: the rise of the titanosaurs.

New Find May Explain Titanosaur Evolution

Patagotitan mayorum, which Carballido described, was nine metres tall and more than 30 metres long. The 57-tonne member of the titanosaur clade defied gravity and thermodynamics, posing evolution's fiercest challenge to the limits of physics. The new find may help explain how this lineage produced some of the largest land animals in Earth's history.