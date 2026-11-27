Former Murdoch executive Matt Handbury issues a public apology to assault survivor Grace Tame after a bystander records his offensive remark about her attire. The incident highlights ongoing tensions regarding respect for survivors.

Former Murdoch media executive Matt Handbury has issued a formal apology to assault survivor and activist Grace Tame following a viral incident where he was overheard making a disturbing comment about her clothing. The remark, which included the phrase she must be looking to be raped again, was recorded by a bystander at a social event and subsequently reported in a Friday article published by the news outlet Crikey. This confrontation has ignited a significant public discourse regarding the treatment of sexual assault survivors in high-profile social circles and the broader culture of normalization around violence against women.

The Incident And Initial Confrontation

The incident occurred at a gathering where Grace Tame, the former Australian of the Year, was present. According to Tame's account in the Crikey article, she initially did not recognize the man who made the comment. It was a bystander who alerted her to the presence of Matt Handbury, who is the seventy-seven-year-old nephew of media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the former owner of Murdoch Magazines and Murdoch Books. Handbury had been heard stating that Grace Tame looked as though she must be looking to be raped again, while also criticizing her attire with the remark that her tits were hanging out. Tame confronted Handbury directly after the bystander's intervention, at which point Handbury introduced himself as Matt.

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The shock of the moment was compounded by the fact that Handbury was not initially identified by Tame, who only learned his identity through the witness. The comment referenced her strikingly attractive get-up, a phrase Handbury later used to try and contextualize his behavior. Tame described the immediate reaction to the words as deeply destabilizing and disorienting. She explained that for survivors, such remarks activate deep-seated trauma, putting the body into a total survival mode where the abused self feels under immediate threat. The confrontation marked the beginning of a public exchange that would reveal the extent of the offense and the subsequent attempt at mitigation by the accused.

Handbury's Email And Stated Intentions

Following the initial confrontation, Handbury sent an email to Grace Tame, a copy of which was seen by Guardian Australia, in which he admitted to making the offensive remark. In this communication, he acknowledged that he said she must be looking to be raped again, but attempted to frame the comment as meant for no one's ears but his own friend. He claimed the remark was made in poor taste and expressed immediate regret, stating he felt regret as soon as he got out into the fresh air. Handbury described the comment as highly objectionable and admitted that some men, obviously including himself, are prone to finding suggestive humor in the wrong places.

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Handbury further explained that his reference to her attire was meant to be an appreciation in a male-to-male exchange. He argued that he could see how it might be interpreted as offensive in the context of suggesting a woman is making herself attractive to men in a titillating fashion. Despite these explanations, he apologized profusely, asking for humblest apologies and thanking Tame for calling him out on his behavior. He also mentioned that he would be discussing this flaw in his nature with his very non-misogynist shrink on Friday, an attempt to signal his commitment to personal growth and self-correction in the face of such serious accusations.

Tames Response And Trauma Impact

Grace Tame, who was fifteen years old when she was repeatedly sexually abused by her fifty-eight-year-old maths teacher Nicolaas Bester, responded with severe criticism of Handbury's explanation. Bester was later convicted and jailed for his crimes. In 2019, Tame won a supreme court exemption that overturned a Tasmanian law which had previously gagged her from speaking about her experiences of assault. Tame clarified that Handbury did not say she must be looking to get raped, but rather used the more aggressive phrasing that she must be looking to be raped again. She emphasized that the comment was not about a personal attack on Matt personally, but about a broader culture of normalized violence that Tame believes protects people like him through self-censorship.

Tame noted that the provocation was especially egregious because Matt did not reference an imagined harm, but a very real, criminally tested traumatic experience, which he knew about. She asked how such a statement could possibly be considered funny, highlighting the dissonance between his attempt at humor and the reality of her suffering. Tame expressed that she is tired of the maltreatment, the gaslighting, and being baited only to have people be shocked why she would be angry or re-traumatized. She stressed that the incident reawakened deep-seated physical wounds and haunting memories, making the public nature of the exchange even more damaging to her well-being.

Broader Implications And Advocacy Reactions

The incident has drawn responses from advocacy groups and experts who see it as symptomatic of larger societal issues. Karen Bevan, the chief executive of Full Stop Australia, called on people to speak up if they heard similar comments because we all have the power to shift this culture. Bevan pointed out that if one of the most recognized survivor advocates in the country can be spoken about like this at an event honoring a whistleblower in a room full of people, it assures that this behavior is normalized. She noted that things like this do get said in workplaces, pubs, group chats, and boardrooms across the country, where no one is recording and no one writes about it afterwards, making such public exposure vital for accountability.

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Furthermore, the debate extends to political and social attitudes, with some individuals arguing that women's rights have come too far. Research has repeatedly shown that misogynistic attitudes are a broad predictor of violent extremism and prevalent among men of all ages. This context adds weight to Tame's argument that the issue is not just about one man's lapse in judgment, but about a systemic problem that requires collective intervention. The exchange between Grace Tame and Matt Handbury serves as a potent case study in the ongoing struggle for respect and safety for survivors, challenging powerful figures to take responsibility for the language they use and its impact on vulnerable communities.