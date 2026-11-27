Former media executive Matt Handbury issued an apology to Australian of the Year Grace Tame after admitting he made a shocking comment about her being raped again at a University of New South Wales function last week.

Former media executive Matt Handbury has admitted to making an offensive comment about Grace Tame, the 2021 Australian of the Year, during a function held at the University of New South Wales last week. Handbury told Crikey that he regretted the remark almost immediately after speaking it, describing it as a failed attempt at humor intended for a private conversation that was overheard by Tame.

The Offensive Comment and Immediate Shock

Tame, 31, detailed the harrowing interaction in an opinion piece published in Crikey, stating that she was left shocked by both the content of the comment and the lack of intervention from onlookers present at the event. She reported overhearing Handbury tell another person that she was "looking to be raped again," a statement that immediately triggered distressing memories for the prominent survivor advocate.

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"I felt dizzy at the thought of vocalising what I didn't want to believe he'd said: that I was 'looking to be raped again'", Tame wrote in her article. The incident occurred at a social gathering where Handbury, a figure known for his connections to Rupert Murdoch, was present alongside Tame, who has dedicated her life to advocating for victims of child sexual abuse.

Handbury Admits Guilt in Email Exchange

During the event, Tame approached Handbury twice to confirm she had heard the comment correctly. The following day, Handbury responded to her via email, explicitly admitting that he said "she must be looking to get raped again" while referring to her appearance. He stated that he regretted the comment as soon as he left the venue and stepped into the fresh air.

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In his message, Handbury claimed the remark was "certainly meant for no-one's ears but my friend" and described it as an attempt at humor of "less-than-poor taste." He further explained that his comments were in reference to Tame's "strikingly attractive get-up," framing the remark as a "male-to-male exchange" of appreciation that he now recognizes was offensive.

"Some men, obviously including myself, are prone to finding suggestive humour in the wrong places," Handbury wrote in the email. He acknowledged that his words could be interpreted as suggesting a woman was making herself attractive to men in a titillating fashion, a perception he admitted was incorrect and harmful. He offered his "humblest apologies" for letting bad habits override common courtesy and respect.

Tame Rejects Justification as Flattery

Tame firmly rejected Handbury's attempt to frame the comments as flattery, asserting that the remarks were fundamentally about power dynamics rather than attraction. She emphasized that rape is not a compliment and argued that clothing choices, whether stylish or provocative, never constitute permission for violence or sexual assault.

"For argument's sake, had I sashayed in topless, sporting freshly minted bolt-ons with tassels on my nipples and slut-dropped to the floor, it would still be wrong to consider such a spectacle as either a wish or permission for violence," Tame wrote. She clarified that she was wearing a fitted blazer and slacks, noting her height and physique to demonstrate the absurdity of the comment, but stressed that these details were irrelevant to the core issue of sexual violence.

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Tame highlighted that the provocation was egregious because Handbury was referencing a real, criminally tested traumatic experience that he was fully aware of. She stated that the comment swiftly reawakened deep-seated physical wounds and haunting memories from when she was groomed and abused by a teacher at age 15.

Broader Context and Ongoing Advocacy

The incident has drawn attention to Handbury's current role on the board of The Sydney Retreat, a rehabilitation center, as well as his past leadership positions in the media industry. He previously owned Murdoch Magazines and Murdoch Books and remains a nephew of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Tame's advocacy work led to her being named Australian of the Year in 2021 after she successfully campaigned to overturn laws that prevented sexual assault survivors from speaking out. She continues to speak publicly about the trauma of abuse and the importance of holding public figures accountable for their language and behavior.

Handbury concluded his email by stating he would discuss his "flaw in nature" with his therapist on Friday, acknowledging the misogyny inherent in his joke. Tame's account serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing impact of such remarks on survivors and the necessity for respectful discourse in public and private spheres.