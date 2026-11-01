Matthew Collins Resigns as One Nation Melbourne Candidate Over Social Media Posts

Matthew Collins has resigned as One Nation's Melbourne candidate after reports of sexually explicit social media posts, some dating back to 2019.

Matthew Collins, 35, tendered his resignation as One Nation's candidate for Melbourne on Friday night after reports surfaced of sexually explicit and offensive social media posts linked to him. Some of the posts reportedly dated back to 2019 and were published from an X account formerly known as Twitter. One Nation confirmed that it had accepted his resignation and said the party did not condone his comments.

The posts came to light through reports that circulated after an account linked to Collins was examined. The reports described a series of exchanges that the party said it had not been aware of until they were publicly raised. The timing of the resignation placed the candidacy in the spotlight shortly before the matter became a wider public issue.

Also read One Nation Melbourne candidate Matthew Collins resigns over offensive social media posts

Reports of Old Posts Prompt Candidate Resignation

According to the reports, several of the posts were written years before Collins became a candidate. Some were published in 2019, while others were dated to 2021. The content included crude remarks about sex and relationships, which drew criticism for its tone and language.

The posts were drawn to public attention shortly before Collins tendered his resignation. His decision to step aside came on the same evening, and it ended his role as the party's nominated candidate for the Melbourne seat.

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Collins had previously publicly declared his readiness to represent Melbourne on One Nation's website. That statement made his candidacy a visible part of the party's campaign materials, which is why the resignation drew attention to how the party had vetted its candidates.

Collins Apologises for Past Comments

In a statement, Collins apologised for the posts. He said the comments did not reflect who he is as a person today, and he added that he deeply regretted ever having made them.

The reports said that in response to a 2019 post urging men to seek consent before sex, Collins appeared to mock the advice with a crude remark. In a separate 2021 exchange, he was reported to have replied to a post encouraging people to retweet support for asking for consent by describing consent as cringe.

In another exchange, Collins responded to a post asking men what they credited their success with women to. His reply was a crude boast about his own intelligence and sexual prowess, a remark that was among the posts cited in the reports.

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One Nation Response to the Resignation

A One Nation spokesperson said the party had been made aware of a number of offensive comments posted on social media by its candidate for Melbourne. The spokesperson said Collins acknowledged that his comments were offensive and unacceptable.

The spokesperson confirmed that One Nation Victoria had accepted Collins' resignation from his candidacy. The party's statement made clear that it did not condone the comments, and it did not indicate any further action beyond accepting the resignation.