Matthew Rhys: From Bond Auditions to Basil Fawlty and a Brush with the Army

Actor Matthew Rhys discusses his new role in the horror-comedy 'Widow’s Bay', his career trajectory, a failed James Bond audition, and a surprising attempt to join the army.

Matthew Rhys , known for his intense roles, takes on a comedic turn in the horror-comedy series 'Widow’s Bay'. The actor reflects on his career journey, from early anxieties about longevity after 'The Graduate' to a period where he even considered joining the army.

He recounts a humorous rejection from a recruiter who suspected he was method acting. Rhys’s career has blossomed since those uncertain beginnings, with notable roles in 'Brothers & Sisters', the Emmy-winning 'The Americans' (where he met his wife, Keri Russell), and critically acclaimed performances in 'Perry Mason' and 'The Beast in Me'. He discusses his approach to characters, often infusing them with a dark humor, and how 'Widow’s Bay' allows him to fully embrace comedy.

In the series, he plays Tom Loftis, the mayor of a secluded New England island plagued by unsettling rumors and a mysterious inability for residents to leave. Tom attempts to promote tourism while downplaying the island’s eerie history. Rhys describes the role as a 'big-swing' project, pushing him outside his comfort zone. He also draws parallels between his character’s status as an outsider and his own experience as a Welshman navigating a career in the US.

The actor remembers a particularly challenging scene in 'Widow’s Bay' involving a dinner with a journalist, where his character momentarily loses control, revealing his underlying anxiety. Rhys acknowledges a recurring theme in his work – portraying individuals who don’t quite fit in – and how this resonates with his personal background.

He reflects on growing up in Wales, where pursuing a career in the arts was less common, and how that sense of being different has informed his choices as an actor. The series, directed by Hiro Murai and created by Katie Dippold, blends horror and comedy in a way that Rhys finds both challenging and rewarding. He emphasizes the collaborative spirit of the production and his enjoyment of taking risks with the material.

The actor’s journey from a struggling young performer to a respected and versatile actor is a testament to his talent and perseverance. He continues to seek out roles that challenge him and allow him to explore the complexities of human nature, whether through drama, thriller, or now, horror-comedy





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