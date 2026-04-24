Matthew Rhys on 'Widow’s Bay', Fluffed Bond Auditions, and Almost Joining the Army

Actor Matthew Rhys discusses his new horror-comedy series 'Widow’s Bay', his career journey, and past experiences including a failed James Bond audition and a brief consideration of military service.

Matthew Rhys , known for his intense roles, takes on a comedic turn in the horror-comedy series 'Widow’s Bay'. The Welsh-born actor reflects on his career journey, from early anxieties about longevity after 'The Graduate' to a near-decision to join the army when acting work dried up.

He recounts a memorable, and slightly embarrassing, audition for a James Bond role and a particularly awkward scene during filming for the HBO series 'Girls'. Rhys details his experience playing Tom Loftis, the mayor of a peculiar New England island in 'Widow’s Bay', where residents are rumored to be unable to leave. The show, directed by Hiro Murai and created by Katie Dippold, blends humor and horror, drawing comparisons to 'Schitt’s Creek' and 'Northern Exposure' with a Stephen King twist.

Rhys’s career has seen significant success with roles in 'Brothers and Sisters', an Emmy-winning performance in 'The Americans' (where he met his wife, Keri Russell), and notable appearances in 'Perry Mason' and 'The Beast in Me'. He emphasizes the liberating experience of embracing all-out comedy in 'Widow’s Bay', particularly a scene where his character momentarily loses control during a dinner with a journalist.

The role resonates with his recurring theme of portraying outsiders, mirroring his own experience as a Welshman navigating a two-decade career in the US. He acknowledges the precarious nature of acting, recalling initial doubts about his future in the profession and the surprising reaction from an army recruiter who suspected he was merely preparing for a role. Despite early setbacks, Rhys has established himself as a compelling and versatile actor, consistently delivering nuanced performances across various genres.

He describes the project as a 'big-swing' moment, stepping outside his comfort zone and relishing the challenge. The series explores themes of isolation, folklore, and the struggle to maintain a facade, all while delivering a healthy dose of laughter. Rhys’s ability to blend dark humor with his characters, as seen in 'The Beast in Me', is further showcased in 'Widow’s Bay', where he embodies a frantic, Basil Fawlty-esque mayor desperately trying to promote his town while concealing its unsettling secrets.

The show’s success lies in its unique combination of genres and Rhys’s captivating performance, solidifying his position as a versatile and engaging actor





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