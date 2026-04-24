Max Gawn Hails Kysaiah Pickett's 'Unbelievable' Midfield Transformation

Melbourne captain Max Gawn is astounded by Kysaiah Pickett's evolution into a dominant midfielder, praising his work rate, two-way running, and unique ability to impact the game both offensively and defensively. The Demons secured a 54-point win over Richmond, with Pickett delivering a standout performance of 29 disposals, six clearances, and four goals.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn is immensely impressed with Kysaiah Pickett 's recent performances, describing them as 'unbelievable'. Following Melbourne's 54-point victory over Richmond, Gawn highlighted Pickett's transformation from a small forward to a damaging midfielder.

Pickett recorded 29 disposals, six clearances, and four goals, showcasing a full-bodied midfield display characterized by exceptional work rate and two-way running. Gawn emphasized Pickett's unique ability to contribute significantly in the midfield without abandoning defensive responsibilities, a trait that distinguishes him from other players who frequently rotate between midfield and forward roles. He believes Pickett deserves All-Australian selection as a midfielder, not a forward.

Melbourne coach Simon King praised Pickett's dedication and ability to manage his body, noting his commitment to seeing his daughter in Darwin during a five-day break and then delivering a stellar performance. The match itself was a hard-fought contest, with Richmond applying significant pressure for three quarters, forcing Melbourne into a more physical game style than their previous encounter against Gold Coast.

Despite Richmond's competitiveness, Melbourne ultimately prevailed, with Pickett playing a crucial role in maintaining composure and delivering key plays. Gawn pointed out Pickett's ability to impact stoppages, surge forward for goals, and consistently defend effectively, making him a standout player. Richmond coach Adem Yze, despite the loss, remained resolute in his expectations for the team, stating they are a 'winning footy club' and won't settle for merely competitive performances.

He acknowledged the team's struggles to maintain intensity across four quarters and emphasized the need for sustained effort. Yze refused to use the team's young list as an excuse, framing the current season as a learning phase that demands high standards. The game highlighted Pickett’s remarkable evolution and Melbourne’s growing reliance on his versatile skillset, while also underscoring Richmond’s determination to rebuild and establish a winning culture.

Pickett’s performance was a clear demonstration of his impact, scoring four goals with 29 possessions while also contributing defensively





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kysaiah Pickett Max Gawn Melbourne Demons Richmond Tigers AFL Midfielder Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hacks Concludes After Five Seasons, Leaving a Legacy of Laughter and HeartThe critically acclaimed HBO Max series 'Hacks' has come to an end after five seasons, navigating industry challenges and delivering a poignant story of an unlikely mentorship and a complex relationship between two women in comedy.

Read more »

Oscar Piastri says it would be a 'big loss' for F1 if Max Verstappen walked away from sportAustralian star Oscar Piastri speaks as Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen looks increasingly likely to walk away from the sport.

Read more »

Piastri and Norris Express Concern Over Potential Verstappen Exit from F1Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have voiced their concerns about Max Verstappen potentially leaving Formula One, citing it as a significant loss for the sport and acknowledging his status as the current benchmark for drivers. Verstappen has expressed dissatisfaction with upcoming rule changes and hinted at retirement.

Read more »

Lando Norris backs Max Verstappen to stay in F1 after drivers win rule changesNorris has said he believes Verstappen will continue to race in Formula One after the authorities acted on drivers’ dissatisfaction with the way this season’s new regulations have affected how they race

Read more »

Jason Moloney, Conor Wallace and Max McIntyre win gruelling contests on blood-soaked night in Fortitude ValleyFormer bantamweight world champion Jason Moloney earned a bloody victory over awkward American Andre Donovan to retain his IBF intercontinental and WBC Australasian bantamweight straps, as Max McIntyre and Conor Wallace also kept themselves in the picture for higher honours.

Read more »

Kozzy Pickett puts on a show in Melbourne’s win over Richmond but high hit set to come under scrutiny7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »