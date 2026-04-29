Max Steene's Rise: How Rule Changes and Natural Ability Propel Young Magpie

Collingwood's Max Steene has quickly become a key player thanks to AFL rule changes favoring jumping rucks, his natural athleticism, and strong mentorship from teammates like Darcy Cameron and Nick Daicos. This article details his journey from a VFL player to a rising star in the AFL.

The ascent of Max Steene to a prominent role in the Collingwood Magpies ' AFL team is a compelling story of perseverance and adaptation. After a frustrating 2024 season limited to a single VFL match due to a dislocated toe, Steene demonstrated significant improvement in 2025, featuring in 18 VFL games.

This progress was further accelerated by Mason Cox’s delisting, which propelled Steene into the position of Collingwood’s primary backup ruckman to Darcy Cameron, the best-and-fairest winner. However, the true catalyst for Steene’s rise came with the AFL’s rule changes in 2026, specifically the abolition of the traditional centre bounce and the introduction of a line-up for centre ball-ups. These modifications heavily favored athletic, jumping rucks – a skillset Steene possesses in abundance.

He acknowledges the impact of the rule change, stating he felt it played to his strengths, particularly his jumping ability, and recognized the league was actively seeking to re-emphasize the importance of the jump in ruck contests. Steene’s impact has been immediately noticeable, with his high-leaping taps becoming a highlight for Magpie fans. He and Hawthorn’s Ned Reeves currently lead the league in hit-out win percentage at centre bounces.

A memorable moment showcasing his ability occurred during a round three match against GWS, where his debut tap to Nick Daicos resulted in a significant play. This play is often cited alongside Ned Reeves’ skillful palm to Jai Newcombe in the Easter Monday clash against Geelong as exemplifying the excitement generated by the new ruck contest dynamics. Steene’s athletic background, while not traditionally focused on jumping sports, appears to have laid the foundation for his success.

Despite recording an impressive 83cm running vertical jump at the 2022 state combine – a figure surpassed by West Coast’s Nic Naitanui (102cm in 2008) – Steene attributes his jumping ability to informal practice as a child, attempting to dunk a basketball through his sister’s netball hoop. He primarily focused on football and cricket during his youth, playing as a medium-paced bowler.

Interestingly, the current rules resonate with his early football experiences, where umpires routinely threw the ball upwards at ball-ups, creating a consistent jumping contest. Looking ahead, Steene’s potential partnership with Nick Daicos is generating considerable excitement among Collingwood supporters. Their synergy was particularly evident on Anzac Day, where Daicos consistently benefited from Steene’s accurate taps.

Despite having only played five matches together, they have spent four seasons training alongside each other, with Daicos rapidly establishing himself as a potential multiple Brownlow Medal winner while Steene honed his skills in the VFL. Steene emphasizes the collaborative nature of their approach to centre ball-ups, highlighting the valuable input from experienced teammates like Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey. He describes a balanced discussion where they analyze optimal hit locations and strategize based on game momentum.

He readily acknowledges the wisdom of his more seasoned colleagues and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to learn from them. The mentorship and competitive spirit fostered by Darcy Cameron since their training partnership began in 2022 have also been instrumental in Steene’s development. He recognizes the aggressive nature of the ruck position and the courage required to contest centre bounces.

His immediate challenge is to effectively counter the formidable ruck pairing of Hawthorn’s Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek, acknowledging their elite status and viewing the contest as a valuable learning experience





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Max Steene Collingwood Magpies AFL Ruckman Darcy Cameron Nick Daicos Centre Bounce Rule Changes Ned Reeves

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