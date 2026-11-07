Shopper Earns 55,250 Points in Months Using Gift Card Hacks Before Christmas

A points hacker shares how buying gift cards with bonus points offers and using them for planned purchases earned 55,250 points in a few months, just in time for Christmas.

A points hacker has honed their strategy and is ready to stack points from the silly season, with just under six weeks to Christmas. The simple strategy is to buy gift cards that come with a bonus points offer and use them instead of cash to buy things.

You can start in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, when Aussie shoppers are expected to spend an average of $346, an increase of $22 from last year's event, according to Shopify. Gift cards might be the new best way to stack frequent flyer points. The crucial upfront caveat is that this is for money that you were going to spend anyway. With necessary, planned spend, why not deploy proven tactics this year to max the points hacks?

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Visa Mastercard gift card activation fees

This is not the favourite strategy but let's start here and work up to the best. Visa and Mastercard gift cards charge a $5.75 to $7.95 activation fee per card, and any fee comprehensively erodes the value of the points you earn. The advantage of these cards is that they can be redeemed just about anywhere. The common theme in the gift-card hack is to buy them on boosted points.

It's simply adding an interim step that nets you cherry-on-top potential travel. Sweet new gift-card deals come up all the time. After the expensive Christmas season, the gift-card points hack could see you with a motherlode of points.

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For example, a few months ago Visa gift cards were snared for 10 times the number of points per dollar spent - 10,000 points for $1000. Now we move into the straight-up sweet deals with no activation fees. An iPhone was upgraded a few months ago, but the purchase was delayed.

Apple gift cards earn bonus points

What was waited and watched for was a very common - indeed, often every two months - deal where Apple gift cards offer points up to 20 times the dollar value. Sometimes you need to purchase them in person, rather than online. There are usually limits on how many you can buy, so be sure to always read the fine print on any gift-card deal. Only $1000 worth was purchased, so only 20,000 points were received.

In fact, that could have been doubled if gift cards had been used to pay the cost of the phone in full. These can be redeemed even for Apple subscriptions on apple.com. You can use up to eight gift cards per purchase, and it's really an easy process. There are a bunch of these that often go on bonus points, up to 20 times again.

Replacement furniture for a daughter's decrepit old bedroom setting was just bought. But this was done only after gift cards that worked at IKEA could be snared, under the brand Ultimate Home. These are also on offer for other multi-merchant products, such as those grouped for Her/Him/Kids. There are hundreds of retailers in such gift-card grouping.

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The limit this time was $250 per Flybuys account because this deal was just so generous: 2000 bonus points per gift card, even on low $50 denominations. So 10,250 points were bagged (which includes the base $1 per point rate) for $250 spend.

That wasn't enough to purchase the furniture, so a little longer was lurked and IKEA cards themselves were waited for to go on bonus - then three $200 dollar cards were also purchased at 20 times points: 12,000. So the transactions all up netted 22,250 Flybuys points. But note that unlike with a straight 20 times points deal, as with Apple above, with 20,000 points from $1000 spend, these 22,250 points were only for parting with $850.

Grocery voucher points triple stack

It is also often possible to purchase grocery vouchers themselves, for say three times points from the grocery store itself or via Qantas Marketplace (and watch the latter for other gift-card deals too). $1000 worth of Everyday Rewards cards were bought a few months back for triple points. Of course, when you pay for gift cards at a supermarket, you need to swipe your rewards membership card to get any offered bonus points.

And realise that when you buy groceries with a grocery gift card, you also get the points on offer on your purchases. And, if you have such a thing, the gift cards themselves could be purchased with frequent flyer credit cards, to add whatever you accrue per dollar spent. That's the triple stack that true points hackers love. How many points were earned? 55,250 in just a few months.

These gift card deals are common, changing weekly, often advertised in the supermarket's physical catalogue or the digital version (check the apps) only. So after the expensive Christmas season, the gift-card points hack could see you with a motherlode of points - which you can use for money off future shopping - too. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products.

They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions. Expert tips on how to save, invest and make the most of your money delivered to your inbox every Sunday.