Maximizing Tax Benefits with Superannuation Contributions Before Year-End

Learn how to make extra superannuation contributions and claim tax deductions using unused carry-forward caps, with strategic planning to minimize taxes before the financial year ends.

As the end of the financial year draws near, it is prudent to evaluate the potential benefits of making an extra lump-sum contribution to your superannuation fund and claiming a tax deduction .

This strategy can be particularly advantageous if your superannuation balance was under $500,000 as of June 30, 2025, and you have not utilized the maximum concessional (tax-deductible) contribution cap in any of the previous five financial years. In such cases, you may be eligible to carry forward those unused caps, allowing you to contribute more than the standard $30,000 annual concessional cap in the current year.

Concessional contributions are taxed at a flat rate of just 15%, which is significantly lower than the marginal tax rates applicable to most working Australians. However, careful planning is essential to maximize this concession, as it is not a one-size-fits-all strategy. You must also consider how utilizing unused caps will affect your future contribution capacities. To access an unused cap from a prior year, you must first exhaust the full $30,000 concessional cap for the current financial year.

Once you exceed this threshold, any additional contributions will begin to consume the unused cap from the 2020-2021 year, followed by subsequent years in chronological order. It is critical to use the 2020-2021 unused cap before it expires next year, as it becomes unavailable thereafter. If you are already near or at the $30,000 mark for this year, there is no downside to soaking up the 2020-2021 unused balance.

Conversely, if your current year contributions are far below $30,000, your decision must factor in future years, since using up this year's cap reduces availability in the future. This trade-off must also be balanced against the risk of your superannuation balance exceeding $500,000 or your adjusted income surpassing $250,000. Once your adjusted income exceeds $250,000, your superannuation contributions are taxed at 30% instead of 15%, effectively halving the tax benefit.

Note that if you exceed the $250,000 threshold by an amount less than your contributions, only the excess contributions are subject to the higher rate. The calculation of adjusted income includes adding back passive investment losses, reportable fringe benefits, and any concessional super contributions made by you or your employer, so it differs from your standard taxable income.

There exists a sweet spot for individuals whose taxable income is over $190,000 (marginal tax rate of 47%) but whose adjusted income remains under $250,000. In this scenario, a superannuation contribution yields a tax saving of 32% (47% minus 15%).

Therefore, it may be strategically advantageous to use up all unused caps before realizing a large capital gain that pushes adjusted income over $250,000. Regardless of whether you exceed $250,000, your income is taxed at 47%, so it makes sense to plan contributions to bring taxable income down to $190,000 while keeping adjusted income under $250,000 whenever possible. This allows extra contributions from unused caps to enter superannuation at the favorable 15% tax rate.

If time constraints are an issue, even paying 30% tax on contributions is still better than 47%. For those who have met a condition of release, concessional contributions remain permissible. You could withdraw funds to reduce your balance below $500,000 this year, then make a contribution next year to utilize unused caps. Retirees often have substantial unused caps, but once they reach age 67, they must meet a work test to claim a deduction for super contributions.

Your unused cap balances can be found on MyGov, and you will need to submit a notice of intent form via your super fund to claim the deduction. This article provides general advice only and should not replace professional financial planning tailored to your personal circumstances. Expert tips on saving, investing, and managing money are delivered to your inbox every Sunday





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