Mazda CX-6e Electric SUV Priced for Australia, Starting Under $54,000

Mazda Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the 2026 CX-6e electric SUV, set to arrive in September. The CX-6e will be offered in two grades, GT and Azami, with a starting price of $53,990. The SUV boasts a 190kW electric motor, a 78kWh battery for a 484km range, and rapid charging capabilities. Pre-order customers get a free upgrade. It is based on the EZ-60 from China.

Mazda Australia has unveiled pricing and preliminary specifications for the highly anticipated all-new CX-6e mid-size electric SUV, set to arrive in September. The base model, the GT, will start from $53,990 plus on-road costs, making it competitively priced within the burgeoning electric SUV market. Customers can now pre-order the 2026 Mazda CX-6e, which will be available in two distinct grades: the GT and the top-spec Azami.

Both grades boast a powerful 190kW/290Nm rear electric motor, drawing power from a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, offering a claimed driving range of up to 484km based on the WLTP test cycle. Mazda emphasizes the CX-6e's rapid charging capabilities, stating it can achieve a charge from 30 to 80 percent in a mere 15 minutes via DC fast charging, although the exact charging capacity remains unconfirmed. The unveiling is accompanied by a compelling launch offer, mirroring the strategy for the related 6e EV sedan. The first 1000 customers who pre-order the CX-6e GT will receive a complimentary upgrade to the Azami flagship, representing a substantial saving of $3000. \Both the GT and Azami models will feature the convenience of Mazda EV Bluetooth key technology and smartphone app integration. This functionality enables remote control of various vehicle features, including climate control, door locks, and window operation, while also providing remote vehicle tracking for added security and peace of mind. Standard safety features across both grades are expected to be comprehensive, ensuring a high level of protection for occupants. In terms of aesthetics, the CX-6e will showcase a range of exterior colors, with the new Nightfall Violet Mica exclusive to this model. Other available color options include a variety of choices to suit individual preferences. Inside, both the GT and Azami will come standard with Black Maztex leatherette upholstery, offering a comfortable and stylish interior. Customers can opt for a Warm Beige interior upgrade for an additional $1000, adding a touch of elegance. The CX-6e's pricing strategy places it favorably against key rivals in the electric SUV segment, including the Tesla Model Y (starting from $58,900), the BYD Sealion 7 (starting from $54,990), and the Zeekr 7X (starting from $57,900). The CX-6e is a strong contender in the market.\While classified as a mid-size SUV, the Mazda CX-6e boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 4850mm in length and 1935mm in width, with a substantial 2902mm wheelbase. These dimensions position the CX-6e on the cusp of the large SUV category, offering generous interior space and practicality. The vehicle's boot offers a quoted capacity of 468L according to global specifications, which can be expanded to a remarkable 1434L with the second row of seats folded flat, providing ample cargo space for various needs. The Mazda CX-6e, previewed by the 2024 Mazda Arata Concept displayed at the Beijing motor show, is the international export version of the EZ-60, which is already available in China. The CX-6e/EZ-60 was developed by the Changan Mazda joint venture in China, sharing its platform and running gear with the Deepal S07, which is also available in Australia. The release of the CX-6e signifies Mazda's commitment to the electric vehicle market, offering a compelling blend of performance, technology, and value





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Mazda CX-6E Electric SUV Pricing Australia

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