Mbappé's Masterclass Leads France Past Senegal in Dominant Display

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, including a spectacular first-time finish, as France defeated Senegal 3-1 in an international friendly at MetLife Stadium. Michael Olise provided two assists, and substitute Bradley Barcola added a goal. Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye scored a late consolation.

Kylian Mbappé 's spectacular goals propelled France to a commanding 3-1 victory over Senegal in a highly anticipated international friendly at MetLife Stadium. The match, which featured numerous NBA stars in attendance, showcased France 's technical superiority and physical dominance after a slow start.

Mbappé opened the scoring with a superb first-time finish following a brilliant through ball from Michael Olise, and later added a second goal in stoppage time. Substitute Bradley Barcola scored France's second goal to seal the win, while Senegal's consolation came from Ibrahim Mbaye late in the game. The performance reinforced France's status as World Cup favorites, blending individual brilliance with cohesive team play. The contest began as a tightly fought affair with both sides probing for an opening.

Senegal, leveraging their pace on the counter, created the first clear chance when Nicolas Jackson hit the post after a swift break. They grew in confidence and should have taken the lead before halftime, but Ismaïla Sarr missed a golden opportunity from close range. France, despite having stars like Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, appeared hesitant and lacked a cutting edge in the opening 30 minutes. After the break, France emerged with renewed intensity and began to control the game.

Michael Olise was instrumental, constantly threatening with his dribbling and vision. Mbappé's goal came on the hour mark when he latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Olise and calmly finished. Barcola's goal followed from another swift counter, and though Senegal scored a late consolation, Mbappé's second goal in the final minutes capped a dominant display. The match highlighted France's depth and their ability to raise their level when needed, while Senegal showed glimpses of quality but ultimately were outclassed





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