McCluggage Defends Lions Culture, Details Nepal Trip Impact

Brisbane Lions co-captain Hugh McCluggage addresses concerns about the club's culture following recent incidents, emphasizing a positive environment and his own return to form after injury, influenced by a perspective-shifting trip to Nepal.

Brisbane Lions co-captain Hugh McCluggage has forcefully refuted claims of a problematic culture within the club, responding to recent incidents that have brought the AFL champions under scrutiny.

The controversy stems from two separate events: the circulation of notes detailing opponents’ strengths and weaknesses, apparently taken during an Auskick session at the Lions’ Springfield training facility, and an incident involving a whiteboard and comments directed towards a player’s partner. McCluggage addressed the situation head-on, emphasizing the unusual nature of facing questions about internal issues immediately after a victory.

He revealed that he had personally spoken with coach Chris Faraone Prior regarding the whiteboard incident, extending his conversation to the player’s partner as well, but respecting their privacy by declining to elaborate further. The club has acknowledged that player Mitch Evans is deeply regretful for his actions, framing the incident as a learning opportunity for the young athlete.

McCluggage underscored the importance of leadership in challenging inappropriate behavior and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and welcome, acknowledging that society as a whole still has progress to make in this area. He highlighted the positive aspects of the club’s culture, citing feedback from journalists and visitors who have consistently described it as inclusive and enjoyable, built on strong foundations and clear rules.

He admitted that mistakes will inevitably occur, but stressed the club’s commitment to education, learning, and continuous improvement. McCluggage’s strong defense of the club’s culture coincides with his own return to peak form after a challenging period sidelined by a calf injury. He detailed the frustration of missing games, particularly after suffering the injury early in the season-opening match against the Bulldogs.

However, he credited a transformative trip to Nepal in 2022 with providing him with valuable perspective during his recovery. Witnessing the resilience and happiness of people living with limited resources helped him to reframe his own challenges and avoid self-pity. He affirmed that he is now back to full fitness and eager to contribute to the team’s success, particularly in the upcoming clash against Carlton at the Gabba.

His recent performance against the Bombers demonstrated his return to form, with a goal and impressive statistics including 25 disposals, seven inside 50s, and nine clearances. McCluggage’s consistent availability – averaging over 25 games per season since 2021 – underscores his importance to the team, making his recent absence all the more noticeable. The experience in Nepal, he explained, instilled a sense of gratitude and a broader understanding of life’s priorities, allowing him to maintain a positive outlook despite setbacks.

Beyond addressing the cultural concerns and his personal recovery, McCluggage’s comments reflect a broader commitment to accountability and continuous improvement within the Brisbane Lions organization. He emphasized the responsibility of leaders to actively challenge unacceptable behavior and language, reinforcing the club’s dedication to creating a welcoming and safe environment for all.

While acknowledging the negative attention drawn by the recent incidents, he also pointed to the numerous positive experiences shared by those who have interacted with the club, highlighting its inclusive and fun atmosphere. The club’s response to the incidents appears to be focused on education and learning, rather than punishment, reflecting a belief in the potential for growth and development.

McCluggage’s perspective, shaped by his experiences both on and off the field, provides a valuable insight into the club’s values and its commitment to fostering a positive and respectful culture. His return to form is not only a boost for the team’s on-field performance but also a symbol of resilience and a positive outlook, qualities that he hopes to instill in his teammates and the wider club community.

The upcoming match against Carlton will be a key test for the Lions as they seek to reaffirm their position as AFL champions and demonstrate their commitment to both sporting success and a strong, inclusive culture





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