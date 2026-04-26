McDonald’s Wins Appeal to Open 24/7 on Northcote’s ‘Coolest Street’

McDonald’s has been approved to open a 24/7 restaurant on High Street, Northcote, after winning an appeal against the local council. The decision has sparked controversy, with concerns raised about the impact on local businesses and the area’s cultural identity.

A significant decision has been made regarding the future of High Street , Northcote , often lauded as one of the world’s coolest streets. McDonald’s has successfully appealed a previous rejection by the local council and has been granted permission to operate a 24/7 restaurant at 323 High Street .

This outcome has sparked considerable debate, with concerns raised about the potential impact on the area’s unique character, the viability of independent businesses, and the overall atmosphere that draws residents and visitors alike. The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) sided with McDonald’s, determining that objections related to the restaurant’s potential to erode the cultural identity of the strip, negatively affect local businesses, or promote unhealthy food choices were not relevant considerations within the scope of the planning application.

VCAT member Michael Deidun emphasized that the Victorian planning system operates with a limited focus on the ultimate operator of a business, meaning the tribunal could not deny the application simply because a multinational fast-food chain might not align with the existing character of the street. Deidun explicitly stated the tribunal lacks the authority to assess McDonald’s corporate practices, ethical standards, food quality, health implications, or its compatibility with the area’s perceived ‘cool’ aesthetic.

The appeal addressed several specific objections raised by the council and local residents. Concerns about increased traffic from delivery trucks posing a risk to pedestrians and drivers were dismissed, as were arguments against the proposed 24/7 operating hours and the visibility of rooftop equipment.

While convenience restaurants typically have restricted operating hours (6am to 3am), the tribunal approved McDonald’s request for round-the-clock service, citing the minimal extension of trading hours (just three additional hours) and the area’s existing embrace of late-night activity and vibrant commercial use. Interestingly, the tribunal also considered arguments that modifications to the building, such as tinted glass and a rear car park, could potentially reduce public surveillance and safety.

However, following a site visit to the previously fire-damaged building, Deidun observed evidence of trespassing and vandalism, and expressed a personal feeling of insecurity while navigating the public walkway. He ultimately concluded that converting the site into a constantly occupied restaurant would, in fact, enhance surveillance and improve safety in the area. The building has been vacant and derelict since a fire caused significant damage in 2023, becoming a magnet for anti-social behavior.

The prospect of a well-lit, regularly staffed establishment was therefore viewed as a positive factor in terms of public safety. Local reaction to the VCAT decision has been largely negative. Franc de Petro, a Northcote resident and administrator of a popular local Facebook group with 20,000 members, expressed his disappointment, emphasizing that the issue extends beyond mere commercial considerations.

He believes the introduction of a McDonald’s franchise will fundamentally alter the character of High Street, disrupting the organic evolution that has made it so appealing. De Petro suggests that while some individuals, particularly those visiting entertainment venues, might welcome the addition, the majority of local residents are likely to oppose it.

It’s worth noting that the initial council decision to reject the permit application was made against the advice of council officers and three councillors, who argued that McDonald’s had a legitimate right to utilize the commercially zoned land and that defending the decision at VCAT could incur substantial costs – potentially tens of thousands of dollars. This internal disagreement within the council highlights the complexities of balancing local character preservation with commercial development rights.

The case underscores the limitations of planning regulations in controlling the types of businesses that can operate within commercially zoned areas, and the challenges faced by councils in resisting appeals from large corporations with significant legal resources. The decision is likely to set a precedent for future development applications in similar areas, raising questions about the long-term impact on the unique character of Melbourne’s inner-north suburbs





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