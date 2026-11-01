McKinnon Index 2026: Trust in Federal Politicians Falls to 30.5 Percent

The 2026 McKinnon Index shows trust in federal politicians dropped from 35.9 to 30.5 percent, democracy satisfaction fell to 50.7 percent, and deep education divides and youth openness to political violence emerged.

Trust in Australia's federal politicians has fallen to 30.5 percent, down from 35.9 percent a year earlier, according to the 2026 McKinnon Index. The sweeping assessment of the nation's democratic health also found fewer than half of voters believe they have a meaningful say in government and almost three-quarters think the country has become more divided over the past year.

Trust in the federal government slipped from 37.6 percent to 33.1 percent, with fewer than one in four Australians expressing high trust in political parties. Confidence that Australians can freely express political opinions plunged almost 10 percentage points, from 67.9 percent to 58.1 percent. Fewer than half believe the political system allows people like them to have a say.

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Democracy Satisfaction Declines Among Voters

Overall satisfaction with democracy fell from 54.5 percent to 50.7 percent, although more than three-quarters still believe democracy is preferable to any other system of government. The Index suggests Australians are increasingly losing confidence not in democracy itself, but in the politicians who represent them and their ability to bridge the country's divisions.

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The research, based on interviews with 4273 Australians conducted by Roy Morgan between June 19 and July 21, comes amid heightened concern about political hostility following the alleged attack on independent MP Helen Haines. The national figures conceal a deeper divide along education lines. Just 39.7 percent of Australians whose education ended at high school are satisfied with democracy, compared with 59 percent of university graduates.

The election gap is wider still, with almost three-quarters of graduates confident in election outcomes compared with fewer than half of Australians with a high school education or below. The findings suggest educational attainment is now a much stronger dividing line than income across several measures of democratic confidence and participation. Just 41.7 percent of Australians whose education ended at high school believe people like them have a say in government, compared with 54.6 percent of university graduates.

Education Gap Widens Political Divide

Fewer than half of those without tertiary qualifications feel confident accessing reliable information about public policy, compared with almost two-thirds of graduates. More than 80 percent of graduates say they understand how Australian democracy works, compared with fewer than two-thirds of those whose education ended at high school. McKinnon interim executive chairman John Thwaites, a former Victorian deputy premier, said the findings revealed growing disconnection between Australians and their elected representatives. People need to know their voice matters, Thwaites said.

They also need to see leaders acting with integrity, keeping their promises and delivering outcomes that make a difference to their lives. Both matter if we want to rebuild trust. Broken promises were cited by 25 percent of respondents as a reason for declining trust, dishonesty by 22.1 percent and politicians being out of touch by 19 percent. Another 15.5 percent nominated self-interest, while just 5.8 percent cited the cost of living.

The deterioration in political confidence has coincided with growing concern about the quality of national debate. Another 74.4 percent believe the country has become more divided over the past year. Political divisions are increasingly spilling into personal relationships, with more than one in five young Australians admitting they would rule out friendships with people who hold different political views.

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Young Australians Polarized Over Political Views

It found 21.8 percent of men aged 18 to 24 and 21.2 percent of women in the same age group agreed they could not be friends with someone whose political opinions differed from their own. The intolerance of opposing views was markedly less pronounced among older Australians. Just 4.5 percent of men and 6.3 percent of women aged over 65 expressed the same sentiment, compared with 11.1 percent across the population.

The survey also exposed a troubling willingness among younger Australians to contemplate political violence. More than one in four men aged 18 to 24, or 27.5 percent, agreed that extreme measures such as violence could sometimes be justified to advance a cause they cared about, compared with 16.9 percent of women the same age and 10.1 percent of Australians overall. These findings suggest political polarization is increasingly spilling into personal relationships and fostering radical attitudes among the young.

Yet the research also points to a distinction between Australians' deepening distrust of political leaders and their continuing confidence in democratic institutions. Trust in the Australian Electoral Commission has increased to 72.9 percent, while confidence in the public service, courts, independent regulators and anti-corruption commissions remained stable or improved. The data raises critical questions about whether Australia's political institutions are equally accessible to all citizens.

As the gap between educational attainment levels widens, the challenge for political leaders will be to address the specific needs and concerns of those who feel most disconnected from the political process. The findings serve as a stark reminder of the work required to restore faith in the democratic system and its representatives.