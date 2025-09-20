McRae Laments Collingwood's Finals Exit, Praises Brisbane's Dominance

Collingwood coach Craig McRae expressed disappointment after the Magpies' season ended in a grand final qualifier loss to Brisbane. Despite a strong first half, Collingwood was overwhelmed, with McRae praising Brisbane's performance and refusing to make excuses. He reflected on the season, the team's challenges, and the need for improvement. McRae will now look forward to next season and the necessary moves for the off season.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae expressed his deep disappointment following the team's loss in the grand final qualifier . Despite a strong first half, the Magpies were ultimately overwhelmed by Brisbane's performance, conceding eleven goals in the second half and losing by 29 points. McRae emphasized his focus on the season as a whole, acknowledging the team's journey and the challenges they faced, including a calf injury to Scott Pendlebury early in the game.

He was quick to praise the Brisbane Lions, highlighting their superior play and acknowledging their coach's accomplishments. McRae refused to make excuses for the loss, emphasizing his belief in the team's resilience and their commitment to continuous improvement. \McRae credited Brisbane's dominant third quarter performance in clearances, the team also lamented the way Collingwood overhandballed the ball at key moments. Despite the loss, McRae was proud of the team's accomplishments throughout the season, which included 17 wins and a third-place finish. McRae highlighted the influence of Hugh McCluggage, who was outstanding for Brisbane, and the impact of Brisbane's midfield superiority. He also mentioned the impact of a toe tendon injury that Brody Mihocek played through, the importance of the fans, who supported them this season with the largest crowd of 96,000, and how he didn't want to make excuses for the loss, stating the team must not act in this way. The Collingwood coach also looked ahead to the club's off-season moves, with contract extensions for key players like Jamie Elliott and Brody Mihocek being a priority to build the team's future.\McRae acknowledged the crucial moments that turned the game around. Despite the disappointment, McRae highlighted the importance of acknowledging the team's strong showing in the regular season. He stressed the team will continue to develop and improve. He recognized the difficulty of reaching the finals and the significance of learning from this experience to fuel their future endeavors. McRae remained composed while dealing with the loss, and he stated the team will try to improve in many areas in the future. McRae refused to make excuses for the loss and praised Brisbane's dominance throughout the game, also mentioning how they needed to pivot due to the injury, and the need to be better, adding that the losers always make excuses but Collingwood does not. The club now must think about their moves for the off-season





