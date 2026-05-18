Mechanical Failure Robs Max Verstappen of Nürburgring 24 Hours Victory

A devastating drive shaft failure in the final hours of the Nürburgring 24 Hours cost Max Verstappen and his team a dominant win, handing the victory to their sister Mercedes squad.

The Nürburgring 24 Hours is not merely a race; it is a grueling test of endurance, skill, and luck. This year, the event saw a massive surge in global attention due to the entry of Max Verstappen .

The intrigue had been building for a year, ever since Verstappen first tested the circuit under the secret identity of Franz Hermann. His initial run was nothing short of spectacular, as he shattered the track record and ignited a heated feud with the experienced GT specialist Maro Engel. Engel had initially questioned the legality of the setup, but Verstappen silenced his critics by winning his GT3 debut.

This history added a layer of personal rivalry to the professional competition, turning the event into a must-watch spectacle that resulted in a completely sold-out crowd of devotees. The actual race proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for the Verstappen Racing team. Starting from the fourth position, the team encountered early turbulence when a stop just eight laps in pushed them down to tenth place. As Verstappen took the wheel, the race nearly ended in disaster.

While pushing to regain ground and chasing ninth place, a sudden loss of control sent the Red Bull-branded Mercedes spiraling toward the barriers. However, the Dutchman displayed his trademark precision, recovering the car in a breathtaking display of reflexes and rejoining the race in one piece. Following this scare, Verstappen embarked on a relentless double stint, slicing through the field with surgical precision.

Within four hours, he had transformed a tenth-place deficit into a commanding lead, though the nature of endurance racing meant the lead would fluctuate as rain and varied pit strategies reshuffled the order. As darkness fell over the Eifel mountains, the race evolved into a high-stakes duel between two Mercedes-backed entries managed by Winward Racing. Verstappen, facing his first-ever night race in a professional setting, found himself locked in a psychological and physical battle with the seasoned Maro Engel.

The two drivers traded blows in a display of sheer aggression and skill. The tension peaked at the Tiergarten section, where a desperate move by Engel led to contact between the two machines. While Verstappen managed to navigate through slower traffic to stay on track, Engel was forced wide, further cementing the dramatic nature of their rivalry.

For a long period, it seemed that Verstappen Racing had the upper hand, as they reclaimed the lead and looked poised for a historic victory. The tragedy struck on Sunday morning, with the finish line finally within sight. Daniel Juncadella was behind the wheel and holding a comfortable thirty-second lead over the rest of the field. To the observers, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the Verstappen Racing squad would triumph.

However, a small, innocuous ABS warning light suddenly illuminated the dashboard. While Juncadella believed he could manage the issue, the reality was far more severe. An emergency pit stop with roughly three and a half hours remaining revealed a catastrophic drive shaft failure. The team realized that the entire rear axle needed replacement, a grueling process that would take an hour of frantic work in the garage.

This mechanical failure effectively ended their pursuit of glory, leaving them stranded on jacks while their sister car, the number 80 Mercedes piloted by Engel and his teammates, cruised to a well-deserved victory. It was a brutal reminder that at the Nürburgring, no lead is safe until the chequered flag drops





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Max Verstappen Nürburgring 24 Hours Mercedes AMG GT3 Endurance Racing Maro Engel

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