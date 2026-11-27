The Australian Communications and Media Authority found an episode of ABC's Hard Quiz breached broadcasting standards over a contestant's answer and the program's treatment of it. The ABC removed the episode from iview and will amend it before any future broadcast.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has found that an episode of the ABC's Hard Quiz breached broadcasting standards. The ruling concerns a question about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a contestant's answer to that question, and the program's treatment of that answer.

The ABC removed the episode from its online platform iview in December last year. In the episode, Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson asked contestants to fill in a blank from the film. Zuckerberg's girlfriend told him girls don't like him because he's an arsehole, not because he's a what? One of the contestants responded Jew.

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Hard Quiz Response Trivialised Prejudice

The answer received awkward laughter. The actual answer, Gleeson revealed, was nerd. Hard Quiz is filmed in front of a live audience, but the show is not broadcast live to air. The ACMA ruled that there was no express rejection of the association between Jewish identity and being disliked by the program host or others.

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It said the sequence presented the association between Jewish identity and dislike as a sustained source of entertainment. The finding does not concern whether the contestant intended to make an antisemitic remark. It concerns the ABC's editorial treatment and broadcast of the exchange. For these reasons, the ACMA considered that an ordinary reasonable viewer could understand the program to be trivialising or making light of prejudice against Jewish people.

A spokesperson for the ABC acknowledged the ACMA's finding and said the episode was removed almost a year ago. The episode will be amended prior to any future repeat broadcast or republication on ABC iview, the spokesperson said. The ABC said the episode in question was removed from its viewing platforms last year. The ACMA initially launched its investigation after a complaint from a viewer.

ACMA Investigates Viewer Complaint

The viewer alleged the program suggested that not liking someone because they are a Jew is perfectly legitimate. The viewer also said the ABC should have removed the contestant's answer before putting the program to air. The authority's finding comes two months after another ruling. That earlier finding found an episode of Four Corners on the Australian War Memorial had breached the broadcaster's standards for impartiality.

ABC boss Hugh Marks said that finding had unduly favoured a critical perspective and put investigative journalism at risk. Documents later unearthed through freedom of information requests and reported on Media Watch revealed an initial report produced by the ACMA cleared the Four Corners episode fronted by Mark Willacy.

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Past Rulings and Internal Disputes

However, the draft was later overruled by senior leaders and the ACMA board. The Business Briefing newsletter delivers major stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion.