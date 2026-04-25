Medium-Security Prisoner Vanishes During Supervised Funeral Leave in Melbourne

A 47-year-old prisoner, Orijol Rukaj, disappeared during a supervised funeral visit in Melbourne, sparking a manhunt. Authorities are urging the public to report any sightings as they investigate how he evaded supervision.

Orijol Rukaj, a 47-year-old medium-security prisoner, was granted temporary release from prison to attend a funeral at Keilor East Cemetery in Melbourne 's north-west yesterday afternoon.

Despite being under supervision, Rukaj allegedly managed to leave the cemetery undetected during the service, prompting an immediate search by authorities. Police have since released an image of Rukaj in the hopes that someone may recognize him and provide information about his whereabouts. At the time of his disappearance, Rukaj was last seen wearing a white shirt, black suit, and Asics running shoes.

While authorities do not believe Rukaj poses a violent threat, they have urged the public to contact Triple-Zero immediately if they spot him. Anyone with additional information that could assist in locating Rukaj is encouraged to reach out to Sunshine Police Station or Crime Stoppers. The incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of supervision protocols for temporary prisoner releases, as investigations continue into how Rukaj managed to evade detection.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are working to track down Rukaj and ensure public safety. This case highlights the challenges faced by correctional systems in balancing compassionate leave with security measures. Authorities are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding Rukaj's temporary release to prevent similar incidents in the future





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Prisoner Escape Melbourne Funeral Leave Police Manhunt Public Safety

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