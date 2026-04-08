Medvedev Suffers Shocking Double-Bagel Defeat at Monte Carlo Masters, Unleashes Racquet Fury

Daniil Medvedev's Monte Carlo Masters campaign took an unexpected turn as he suffered a humiliating double-bagel defeat to Matteo Berrettini and displayed a dramatic outburst of racquet-smashing. The day's events included other surprises, including upsets and promising developments for Alex de Minaur. This report covers the highlights of a day packed with action in the prestigious tournament.

Daniil Medvedev experienced a day of stark contrasts at the Monte Carlo Masters , culminating in a humbling defeat and a display of racquet-smashing fury. The volatile Russian, known for his on-court intensity, unleashed his frustration in a spectacular fashion, smashing his racquet six times during the second set of his match against Matteo Berrettini .

This outburst preceded an unprecedented 6-0, 6-0 loss, a double-bagel defeat that stunned spectators and marked a rare low point in Medvedev's distinguished career. The 49-minute match saw Medvedev commit 28 unforced errors and five double faults, highlighting the extent of his struggles. This marked the first time the world number 4 has suffered a double bagel in his career spanning 626 matches, and it's only the fifth instance since 1973 that a top-10 player has lost with this scoreline. The crowd reaction, with spectators cheering during the racquet smashing, further amplified the dramatic nature of the event, showcasing the unpredictable nature of professional tennis and the emotional toll the sport can take on even the most seasoned players. \Matteo Berrettini, on the other hand, reveled in his victory, describing it as one of the best performances of his life. For the former Wimbledon finalist, who has recently battled injuries, the win represented a significant boost. The tournament also saw other surprising results, notably fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti's defeat to local hero Valentin Vacherot, which opened up the draw for Australia's Alex de Minaur. De Minaur, the fifth seed, had been slated to potentially face Musetti in the quarter-finals, but now faces a more favorable path. He'll need to overcome qualifier Alexander Blockx to advance. Blockx celebrated his 21st birthday with the biggest win of his career, defeating tenth seed Flavio Cobolli, adding further intrigue to the tournament's evolving narrative. The shifting fortunes and unexpected outcomes of the Monte Carlo Masters continue to fuel the excitement of the tournament. \Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev displayed resilience, recovering from a challenging position to secure his place in the last-16, defeating Cristian Garin. Zverev will now face Zizou Bergs, who eliminated Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, at 19 years old, is making waves in the tournament, becoming the youngest player to reach the last-16 in a Masters event in over two decades, mirroring the early achievements of Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. Fonseca's victory against Arthur Rinderknech set up a clash against Berrettini, promising another intriguing contest in the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters. The tournament continues to unfold with unexpected twists and turns, showcasing the unpredictable drama that defines professional tennis and captivating audiences worldwide





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Daniil Medvedev Monte Carlo Masters Matteo Berrettini Racquet Smashing Double-Bagel Tennis Alex De Minaur

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