One Nation Surges to 23 Percent in Victoria as Election Nears

One Nation's primary vote has reached 23 per cent in Victoria, one point ahead of Labor, as Pauline Hanson's party targets lower house seats including Morwell and Pakenham with less than two weeks until the November 28 poll.

One Nation's primary vote in Victoria has reached 23 per cent with less than two weeks until the November 28 election, according to The Age's Resolve Political Monitor, putting the party one point ahead of Labor.

One Nation Victoria Electoral Ambitions

Pollsters expect Victorians will elect several One Nation MPs, particularly in the upper house, where Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell is the party's sole representative. One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering is hoping to make history as the right-wing populist party's first Victorian lower house MP. Pickering wants to be premier. As he told the Melbourne Press Club this week, his party is here to govern.

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We are now part of the permanent political landscape here in Victoria, whether people like it or not, he said. Get used to it. In the late 1990s, the first wave of momentum for Pauline Hanson's party was met with protests in Victoria and defeat for the party electorally in Australia's most progressive state. Now the party is targeting seats across the state.

In Pakenham, on Melbourne's eastern fringe, Lalin De Silva is a One Nation-supporting, Sri Lanka-born migration adviser who is alive to the irony. He mentions it immediately. It is very ironic that I am a registered migration agent who is supporting Pauline Hanson against mass immigration, says the 65-year-old lawyer, enjoying a late afternoon coffee. Plus, my best friend happens to be a Muslim.

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Third irony: I am a Buddhist. In the fading light, the main street of Pakenham is virtually empty, while the Pakenham Marketplace shopping centre is still going strong. De Silva advises prospective migrants about working in Australia or settling here permanently. A member of Sri Lanka's Sinhalese community, he will volunteer at polling booths for One Nation near his home in neighbouring Berwick.

Sri Lankan Migration Adviser Supports One Nation

I like people who are skilled, he says, explaining how his immigration stance aligns with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's. Let them be plumbers, carpenters, lawyers. I came as a lawyer to this country. That was 19 years ago with his Catholic wife, Manjula, a qualified chef, and two children, now both in their 30s.

We wanted to have a Western culture, which loved people from different ethnicities to come and live within that monoculture of Western civilisation, he says. Each one's religion can be very private. I do a lot of Buddhist meditation, but I do not try to force it on other people. I do not go around standing in the middle of the road, laying down and praying or meditating.

I will do it at my home. I will go to a monastery and do it. That, he feels, has been lost, along with the primacy of the Australian flag he moved here under, now often displayed alongside the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags. De Silva is against the Victorian government's First Nations treaty, which he feels is undemocratic given the public voted down the federal Voice to parliament.

His teammates at the Endeavour Hills Cricket Club's veterans team, where he is one of only three non-white players, were surprised when he announced he was supporting One Nation. They were quite surprised.

Then they started coming and whispering, Lalin, do you know that I am also member of Pauline Hanson's One Nation? Most of the Sri Lankan Sinhalese community, whom I associate with, are dead set for Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

Diverse Voter Base Behind One Nation Support

This is One Nation in 2026: a truckie who stops outside Coles to tell us Labor is stuffed; a cleaner raising three kids with his Samoan ex-partner; a retired tuckshop lady who lived in Traralgon for 44 years but would leave tomorrow if she could; a lifelong Labor-supporting staunch unionist who turned his back on the party because he says Labor turned its back on him. For many, life has simply got worse.

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It is a bitter given that the government does not act in the interests of the people out here. Their mood boards range from disillusioned to outright conspiracy theories. Further east from Pakenham lies Morwell, the urban centre and administrative heart of the Latrobe Valley that gives its name to the electorate that includes Moe, Traralgon and the coal-fired power stations of Yallourn and Loy Yang. The electorate is held by the Nationals' Martin Cameron, a 57-year-old plumber.

Pollsters regard it the most likely lower-house seat to fall to One Nation. He is standing again. On Commercial Road, inherent suspicion has replaced rural friendliness. One local woman is astonished when approached in the street.

The question about voting intentions in the November 28 poll leaves her torn between temptation and self-censorship before she gains control and passes swiftly by. At the last state election Labor scored more than 31 per cent of the primary vote in Morwell, but preferences put Cameron over the line. Ricky Muir, the ex-federal senator for the Australian Motoring Enthusiasts Party, tried his luck here in 2018 for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party but only managed fifth.

This year he is standing for the upper house for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers. Commercial Street in Morwell is a collection of council offices, charity shops, a florist, a cafe, lawyers' offices and the Latrobe Valley Law Courts, briefly world-famous when they hosted a major case.

Latrobe Valley Economic Changes Impact Voters

Once power plant operators, timber mills and coal miners sustained the valley last century, but they have been replaced by lanyard-wearing public servants employed by Latrobe Valley Council, the courts and regional departmental centres for housing, jobs and transport, and federal department Services Australia. At least when they are not working from home, which has had a big negative impact in the past six months.

Just the town, I feel like we need a bit of help and support, says Islynde Anne, 29, who owns The Daily cafe, with its shelves of wraps, sandwiches and lasagne cooked by her mother. It is a struggle to be able to keep people employed and have a local business if there is no one showing up to work.

Down the road, Donna Hicks, 46, owner of Dear Delilah florist, already has her own concerns about the state of the town as the election approaches.