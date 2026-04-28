Megan Wilding on Writing Her Way Into the Role in 'Game. Set. Match.'

Playwright Megan Wilding discusses her new play 'Game. Set. Match.', the challenges of representation, and the evolution of the script in response to the national conversation on Indigenous Australia.

Megan Wilding , the Gamilaroi actor and playwright, believes she might not have been considered for the role in Malthouse Theatre 's new play, ' Game. Set. Match.

', had she not written it herself. The play centers around Ray and Joshua, who connect after Joshua's mother, a renowned Australian tennis icon, passes away. What begins as playful interaction and attraction takes a dark turn as Ray reveals a past connection with Joshua. Wilding describes the play as a 'rom-com until it isn't,' exploring complex themes within a seemingly lighthearted framework.

She acknowledges a potential bias in casting, noting that while often typecast in comedic roles, she possesses strong dramatic capabilities. This realization fueled her decision to create her own opportunities. The genesis of 'Game. Set.

Match.

' dates back to 2017, a period when Wilding, fresh out of drama school, found limited acting roles. She sought to address a gap in representation and initiate a dialogue between white and Blak Australia concerning colonization and sexual violence, using tennis as a symbolic backdrop. Receiving the Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Fellowship provided her with a year to develop the play at Belvoir St Theatre.

However, the script underwent significant revisions as the national conversation surrounding Indigenous Australia evolved, particularly following the 2023 referendum on the Voice to Parliament. The disappointment of the referendum's outcome prompted Wilding to imbue the script with greater intensity and resilience, emphasizing Indigenous self-determination. She describes the final version as 'braver and bloodier,' reflecting her artistic growth and the play's deepened emotional core.

Wilding draws inspiration from other powerful Indigenous playwrights like Nakkiah Lui and Aleshea Harris, whose works embrace themes of retribution and empowerment. She highlights the intelligence and artistry of Blak women, citing Ursula Yovich and Leah Purcell as influential figures.

'Game. Set. Match.

' aims to capture the dynamic energy of a tennis match, mirroring the back-and-forth of a challenging conversation. Wilding's earlier work, including 'A Little Piece of Ash,' demonstrates her commitment to autobiographical storytelling and exploring personal loss. She hopes audiences will appreciate the play's layered complexity and the characters' willingness to confront difficult truths. The play is a testament to the power of Indigenous voices and the importance of creating space for authentic representation on stage





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Megan Wilding Game. Set. Match. Malthouse Theatre Indigenous Theatre Playwriting Australian Theatre Balnaves Fellowship Voice To Parliament

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