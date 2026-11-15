Megaspeed states Huang left in August 2025. Colette Kress takes over at Nvidia as Jensen Huang resigned. This impacts global AI supply chains.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has resigned from his position following serious allegations regarding extramarital affairs. The departure follows reports linking one of these relationships to a woman identified as Ms Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. This event has triggered a significant leadership crisis at the world's leading artificial intelligence chip manufacturer. It also threatens to intensify existing restrictions on advanced chip exports to China.

Megaspeed Statement On Business Operations

Megaspeed has issued a formal statement addressing recent media coverage regarding its connections to the former Nvidia executive. The company explicitly stated that it does not comment on the personal and private matters of individuals associated with its business network. Megaspeed emphasized that it is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about its business, supply chain, and global operations.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim CEO

The company further clarified that these assertions are not supported by verifiable evidence. Megaspeed affirmed that it conducts legitimate and lawful business practices in all its international dealings. This denial serves to distance the firm from any potential legal or reputational fallout stemming from the high-profile scandal at Nvidia. The statement aims to protect its operational integrity in global markets.

Huang Departure Date And Internal Review

Megaspeed confirmed that Ms Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025. The firm noted that she holds no current role within the organization as of that date. This specific date marks the end of her employment and any official ties to the supply chain partner.

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In response to the surrounding controversy, Megaspeed announced that it has retained external legal counsel. This firm has been tasked with undertaking a thorough internal investigation into the matters raised by the media. The investigation is intended to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and to verify the accuracy of claims regarding the company's interactions with Ms Huang. The findings of this review will likely shape the company's future risk management protocols.

Nvidia Leadership Transition Under Colette Kress

Following Jensen Huang's resignation, Nvidia announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will assume the role of interim chief executive. This transition was confirmed by the US company on Thursday as it begins the process of searching for a permanent successor. Kress is tasked with maintaining operational stability while the board identifies a new long-term leader for the AI powerhouse.

Jensen Huang was widely regarded as the biggest champion of the artificial intelligence industry. His leadership was instrumental in building Nvidia into the dominant force it is today. His sudden exit leaves a significant void at the helm of the company that designs the most critical chips for modern AI applications. The interim period under Kress will be critical for sustaining investor confidence and strategic direction.

Impact On Global Chip Export Restrictions

The circumstances surrounding Jensen Huang's resignation have added a new layer of complexity to international trade relations. The revelations regarding suspected espionage have set the stage for potentially tougher restrictions on chip exports to China. These restrictions are already a central element of US foreign policy, but the scandal may prompt even more stringent measures.

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Global supply chains for semiconductors are now facing increased uncertainty as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. The removal of such a prominent industry figure may lead to a shift in how US companies engage with foreign partners. This could result in a more cautious approach to international contracts and a heightened focus on national security considerations in all commercial transactions involving advanced technology.