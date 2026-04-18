Meghan Markle Captivates Sydney Retreat with Inspiring Conversation on Career and Fame

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was the star attraction at an exclusive women's retreat in Sydney, where she shared insights into her career, family life, and the challenges of public scrutiny with organizer Gemma O'Neill. Accompanied by Prince Harry, Meghan's discussion avoided royal topics, focusing instead on positivity, speaking one's truth, and overcoming online harassment, deeply moving the over 200 attendees.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a notable appearance at an exclusive women's retreat in Sydney , accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry . The royal couple attended the event at the Coogee Beach InterContinental hotel, where Meghan engaged in a conversation with the event's organizer, Gemma O'Neill. Meghan chose a sophisticated cream two-piece ensemble from the Australian label Scanlan Theodore for the occasion.

The conversation, which captivated an audience of over 200 women, delved into Meghan's career, her family life, and the complexities of fame. Notably, questions pertaining to her former royal life were reportedly kept off the agenda for the discussion. Among the distinguished guests present were prominent Australian personalities Jackie “O” Henderson and Carrie Bickmore. This engagement served as the headline event of a three-day retreat, marking a penultimate stop on the couple's Australian tour. Prior to the highly anticipated Q&A session, media personnel were instructed to maintain a distance from the attendees, ensuring privacy for the participants. The retreat itself was described as an immersive experience, with attendees checking into the hotel on Friday, creating an atmosphere of exclusivity and focus. The sentiments expressed by attendees underscored the impact of Meghan's presentation. Liliana Sanelli, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist who traveled from Melbourne with her best friend specifically for the event, described the Q&A with Meghan as f---ing fantastic. She observed that the majority of the women present were completely mesmerized, indicating that Meghan successfully engaged and converted those who may have arrived with uncertain expectations. Sanelli reiterated that Meghan’s focus was not on her royal past, but rather on her current projects, including her series, books, and future endeavors. Similarly, Megan Towner, a 39-year-old marketing specialist and content creator who journeyed from the Gold Coast with her sister, highlighted Meghan's core message of wanting to share positivity with the world. Towner recalled Meghan emphasizing the importance of speaking up for what is right and standing firm in one's truth, even in the face of negativity. She stressed that remaining silent or passive when confronted with injustice is also detrimental. A particularly poignant moment for the audience, according to Sanelli, was when Meghan shared her personal experiences with online harassment. Meghan reportedly recounted how she faces daily articles written about her and spoke about the impact of trolling and clickbait. O'Neill also shared her own experiences with online backlash for organizing the event, creating a shared moment of empathy within the room. Sanelli described it as a touching instance where attendees witnessed the vulnerability of women who endeavor to achieve but are often subjected to harsh criticism rather than support. This shared experience, which brought many to tears, resonated deeply with the audience. Meghan also offered insights into her relationship with Prince Harry, referring to him affectionately as “H”. She revealed that they prioritize shared meals, including breakfast and lunch, and take turns with school drop-offs, illustrating a commitment to family life. Despite Meghan’s relatively brief two-hour appearance at the event, for which she received an appearance fee, attendees reported no sense of disappointment. Sanelli, who invested in the $3199 VIP package, along with Towner, had the opportunity to take a group photo with Meghan. Sanelli found Meghan to be genuinely engaging and kind, making an effort to learn the names of those in the group and extending handshakes. Towner even shared a lighthearted moment with Meghan, noting their shared name and joking about hers being the Australian version. Following Meghan and Harry’s departure, the attendees enjoyed a three-course meal, after which a dance floor emerged, signifying a celebratory conclusion to the evening. Gemma O’Neill’s connection to Meghan was facilitated by their mutual friend Markus Anderson, an executive at Soho House, who was also in attendance. The event took place during a challenging period for O’Neill, who had recently announced a break from her podcast following a miscarriage. Concurrently, her business, Gemmie Agency, had entered voluntary liquidation, with significant debts. Despite these professional and personal setbacks, O’Neill expressed her commitment to her integrity and her work. Sanelli acknowledged O’Neill’s resilience and courage, commending her for her efforts in organizing such an event amidst personal difficulties. The retreat, culminating in Meghan's engaging presence, appeared to leave a lasting positive impression on the attendees, reinforcing themes of empowerment and personal strength





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