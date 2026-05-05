Meghan Markle Defends Outfit Sales After Bondi Visit Criticism

Meghan Markle explains her decision to sell outfits online, including the one worn during a visit to Bondi terror attack survivors, emphasizing her desire to credit designers and brands accurately.

Meghan Markle has publicly addressed the criticism she received for promoting the outfit she wore during a visit to meet survivors and first responders following the Bondi terror attack in Australia .

The Duchess of Sussex explained her involvement with the online fashion platform OneOff, where she is both a customer and an investor, and her rationale for listing items she has previously worn for sale. She emphasized her desire to ensure that the designers and brands behind her clothing choices receive proper recognition for their work, a frustration stemming from past instances where incorrect attribution was given.

Markle detailed how she often encountered situations where the wrong designer was credited for an item she wore, either through affiliate links or media coverage, and she felt it was unfair to those who put effort and pride into their creations. She stated that her intention is to support designers, whether they are friends or brands she consistently favors, and to ensure they receive the acknowledgment they deserve.

The platform allows her to do this while also earning a commission, estimated to be between 10 and 25 percent, on each sale. The controversy arose when the outfit Markle wore to Bondi – consisting of a $420 Matteau shirt, $159 Rollas jeans, an $895 P Johnson Femme sweater, $416 Freda Salvador trainers, $276 Brochu Walker sunglasses, and a $950 Scanlan Theodore bag – was immediately listed on OneOff after the visit.

Critics, including royal author Tom Sykes, were quick to condemn the move as insensitive and disrespectful, particularly given the solemn context of meeting individuals affected by a tragic event. Sykes described the action as sickening and inappropriate, arguing that profiting from an appearance at such a sensitive location was in poor taste.

The initial post featuring the Bondi visit was subsequently removed from the platform, and replaced with a different image of Markle wearing the same outfit but in a less directly associated setting – stepping out of a Range Rover. This change appeared to be a response to the public backlash and an attempt to mitigate the negative perception. Markle’s explanation highlights her commitment to supporting the fashion industry and ensuring designers are properly credited for their work.

She views her clothing choices as a form of communication, stating that even without speaking, one can convey a message through what they wear. This perspective underscores her belief in the importance of intentionality and thoughtfulness in her public appearances, and her desire to use her platform to champion the brands and individuals she admires.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethics of royal or public figure endorsements, particularly in sensitive situations, and the balance between personal financial interests and public perception. While Markle defends her actions as a way to support designers and correct past inaccuracies, the criticism underscores the need for careful consideration of context and potential implications when promoting products or services, especially in the wake of tragic events.

The situation demonstrates the intense scrutiny faced by public figures and the challenges of navigating the intersection of personal branding, commercial interests, and public service





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