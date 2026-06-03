Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Thanking Anti-Royal Family Superfan with $420 Gift

The Duchess of Sussex sent a $300 As Ever gift package and a personal note to a fan known for criticizing Princess Kate, sparking debate over whether it endorses his negative commentary.

Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex , has sparked a significant backlash after sending a thank you gift package from her lifestyle brand, As Ever , to a prominent superfan who has openly criticised the Princess of Wales.

The fan, known on social media as The Notorious JTB, shared an unboxing video revealing a handwritten note from Meghan and a collection of As Ever products valued at over US$300 (approximately AUD$420). The gesture, intended as a thank you for anniversary wishes, has ignited a fierce debate about the propriety of the Duchess rewarding a supporter who has been vocally negative towards the Royal Family, particularly her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

JTB, a self-described megastar, has a documented history of making controversial and critical remarks about various members of the Royal Family, including the Princess of Wales. His online persona is built on ardent support for Meghan and Harry, often accompanied by sharp derision of the institution and its senior figures. The receipt of a personal gift from the Duchess has been interpreted by many observers as an endorsement of his behaviour.

Critics argue that this action is contradictory to the couple's stated desire for privacy and a more peaceful life, and that it actively fuels online animosity. One commentator noted, "Meg fraternising with her stans who also talk loads of s*** about the Royal Family isn't a good look.

" This sentiment was widely echoed, with another pointing out the perceived hypocrisy: "For years, Meghan has claimed she doesn't read social media... Yet somehow she managed to find one of the most hateful anti-Royal Family accounts.

" The core of the backlash centres on the optics of the Sovereign's sister-in-law being publicly thanked by someone who disparages her, and the Duchess seemingly encouraging that dynamic. Conversely, a substantial faction has defended Meghan's gesture as a thoughtful acknowledgment of a loyal customer and supporter. Supporters argue that the gift was a simple act of gratitude for someone who has consistently purchased products from As Ever and offered public support, regardless of his other commentary.

They highlight the financial investment JTB has made in the brand, with one comment stating, "just what you've spent on wine alone is huge... I love this for you.

" For this group, the focus is on the customer relationship and personal kindness, separate from the fan's broader political commentary. This division underscores the polarized environment surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The incident raises broader questions about the boundaries between celebrity, brand marketing, and personal loyalty, and whether public figures bear responsibility for the conduct of their most fervent admirers.

It also highlights the relentless scrutiny of Meghan's actions, where even a personal thank you is parsed for its broader royal and political implications, reflecting the enduring and often contentious public fascination with the couple and their relationship with the monarchy





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