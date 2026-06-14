Meghan Markle's One-Word Response That Left Kate Middleton Stunned During First Trooping the Colour

A resurfaced account from Prince Harry's memoir reveals how Meghan Markle's reply of 'Colourful' at her first Trooping the Colour caused an awkward silence with Princess Catherine, foreshadowing their strained relationship.

The absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from this year's Trooping the Colour celebration has stirred memories of their first appearance at the event in 2018, a moment that notably included a one-word response from Meghan that reportedly left Princess Catherine stunned.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote that after the family stepped off the Buckingham Palace balcony, Kate asked Meghan her thoughts on the event. Meghan simply replied, Colourful. That single word allegedly created a yawning silence, as Harry described it, that threatened to swallow us all whole.

This moment, though seemingly minor, is seen as an early indicator of the growing rift between the two women, which would later intensify and eventually contribute to the breakdown of relationships within the royal family. The exchange is part of a broader narrative of tensions that surfaced in the lead-up to and aftermath of Harry and Meghan's wedding. Harry also recounted a dispute over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress just days before the ceremony.

According to his account, Kate sent a text complaining that the dress was too big and had made Charlotte cry. Meghan responded by noting that a tailor had been available for alterations. The confrontation ended with Meghan in tears on the floor, as Harry wrote. These incidents, brought to public light through Harry's memoir and interviews, have fueled ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Since stepping back as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have pursued independent lives in California, often criticizing palace practices, which has further strained their ties with William and Charles. The Trooping the Colour parade itself dates back more than 260 years as a celebration of the monarch's birthday, but in recent years, it has become a backdrop for royal family dramas. The 2025 event was marked by the absence of Harry and Meghan, highlighting the continued divide.

Reports suggest that William has little desire for reconciliation, while Harry and Charles have had only brief, infrequent encounters, such as a quick tea in September 2025. The last public appearance of the brothers together was at their uncle's funeral in August 2024. As the monarchy moves forward, the legacy of these early tensions, encapsulated by Meghan's one-word response, remains a defining chapter in the story of the modern royal family.

The implications of this fractured relationship continue to spark widespread media coverage and public speculation about the future of the monarchy and the possibility of healing





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