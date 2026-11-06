Meghan’s half brother named ‘person of interest’ in child abuse investigation

Thomas Markle Jr., half-brother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been named a person of interest in a child abuse investigation involving his father Thomas Markle Sr. Philippine officials cited witness testimony about underage girls and recovered thousands of explicit photos.

Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been named a person of interest in an ongoing child abuse investigation that also involves his father, Thomas Markle Sr. The development was announced by Philippines Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla at a press conference in Manila.

Remulla said the investigation into Markle Sr. has been extended to include his son, 60. Remulla stated: There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well. But only as a person of interest so far - he is not yet treated as a suspect. The interior secretary suggested police had received information about underage girls being taken to Markle Jr.'s home in Cordova, Philippines.

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Markle Jr Denies Underage Girls Were Brought To His Home

He said: We had witnesses who testified that underage girls were being brought to his house, with ring lights, through the windows. Police asked Markle Jr. about the claim of underage girls, and he claimed to investigators he was merely doing TikTok videos, according to Remulla. Remulla also revealed that authorities recovered 7,500 photos and one video, all of underage males and females of Asian, Latina, and European descent.

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He said: They presented it to me, but I didn't want to look because I can't unsee it. It is one of the most implorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that I've ever seen, and it's really disturbing. Markle Jr. recently spoke about the most recent raids on his father's storage units in Mexico and also mentioned storage units in Los Angeles. He said: I think it's important the FBI searches the LA units as soon as possible.

The more I'm learning about my dad, the more I am deeply shocked. Remulla, whose government position is equivalent to the minister for home affairs in the UK and Australia, has described Markle Sr. as a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. Markle Sr., 82, has admitted paying for sex in the Philippines but strongly denied the child abuse allegations, suggesting he was set up.

Police Investigate Markle Sr For Possession Of Illegal Images

His admissions came after his son claimed to have found four storage boxes at his father's home in the Philippines containing hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images. Police and FBI agents have since been investigating whether Markle Sr. was in possession of any illegal images while living in the Philippines and in Mexico, where other suspect pictures were reportedly found in one of his storage units.

On Tuesday, it emerged that police in the Philippines had found child abuse images on digital devices allegedly belonging to Markle Sr. Markle Jr. was recently interviewed at his home in Cordova as part of an international, multi-agency meeting over Microsoft Teams. He gave his statement to an FBI agent based in Florida and an officer who specializes in child sex abuse cases.

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FBI And Police Continue Investigation As Markle Sr Amputates Leg

An assistant US attorney, an FBI legal attaché in the Philippines, and numerous senior police officers were also reportedly on the call. Markle Sr. also recently underwent the amputation of his lower leg. The investigation continues as authorities examine the evidence and statements gathered.