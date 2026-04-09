Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties, Calls for Congressional Hearing for Victims

First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement denying any association with Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes. She also called for a congressional hearing to allow victims to share their stories. The statement comes in the wake of released documents related to Epstein and his associates.

First Lady Melania Trump issued a strong denial of any ties to Jeffrey Epstein and any knowledge of his alleged sex crimes during a statement delivered from the White House . She vehemently rejected the accusations against her, labeling them as “completely false” and “smears.

” This public denouncement was particularly striking given the administration of her husband, former President Donald Trump, had seemingly moved past the controversies surrounding Epstein, especially with the focus shifting towards international affairs. Melania Trump's statement specifically stated her refusal to be associated with the disgraced financier, Epstein, and the individuals spreading what she called lies about her. She expressed that she and her legal team were actively combating these accusations, asserting that they originated from those lacking in ethical standards, humility, and respect. Furthermore, she expressed a desire to protect her reputation and pushed for the story to be brought back into the spotlight even as her husband had previously urged the public and the media to move on from the case. The White House account on X reposted the video of her statement, underlining its significance and potential impact on public perception. The statement itself was delivered in the Grand Foyer of the White House and lasted approximately five minutes. Afterwards, she chose not to take questions, thereby adding to the mystery surrounding the timing and purpose of her public statement. She did, however, indicate that the accusations were motivated by both financial and political interests, originating from specific individuals and organizations seeking to damage her reputation. \In addition to the denial of her involvement with Epstein, Melania Trump also took the opportunity to advocate for a public hearing within Congress centered on the survivors of Epstein's crimes. She emphasized the importance of giving each woman the opportunity to share her story publicly, should she wish to do so, and to have these accounts officially recorded within the congressional record. This call for action was met with support from some members of the Democratic party, including Rep. Robert Garcia, who urged the House Oversight Committee to schedule a public hearing immediately. It remains unclear precisely what triggered the first lady’s statement at this particular moment in time, although she did mention that several entities and individuals had already been forced to apologize for spreading misinformation about her. The most recent example cited by her was an apology and retraction made by the book publisher HarperCollins UK, which removed passages from a book that insinuated Epstein played a role in introducing Melania Trump to her future husband. In her statement, Melania Trump explicitly stated that Epstein did not introduce her to Donald Trump, and reiterated that she met him in 1998 at a New York City party. Further clarifying her relationship with Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, she described her correspondence with Maxwell as “casual correspondence,” downplaying the significance of their interactions. \The context for the first lady's statement comes in the wake of the release of millions of pages of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This legislation was enacted after extensive public and political pressure, mandating the government to release its files related to Epstein and Maxwell. The Justice Department’s limited release last month drew criticism from lawmakers, and the first lady's statement likely refers to these ongoing investigations. She was clear in her statement that she was not friends with either Epstein or Maxwell. Among the documents released was a brief email exchange from 2002 between Melania Trump and Maxwell. The email, which began with “Dear G!” and concluded with “Love, Melania,” referenced a magazine article about Epstein and expressed excitement about a trip to Palm Beach. It is worth noting that this email was sent the same month a New York Magazine article was published in which Donald Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy.” Another document released included a photograph taken at Epstein’s residence showing a photograph of Melania Trump alongside Epstein and Maxwell. The release of these documents and their potential impact on her reputation may have prompted the First Lady’s statement. She stressed that her replies to Maxwell were insignificant. The implication being that any interactions she had with Maxwell and Epstein were not in the context of any wrongdoing





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