Melanie C on Spice Girls Mania, Impostor Syndrome, and a Date with a Chili Pepper

Former Sporty Spice Melanie C discusses her rave days, tattoos, a song written about her by Anthony Kiedis, and her diverse career in a new interview.

Melanie C , formerly known as Sporty Spice of the iconic Spice Girls , delves into her multifaceted career and personal experiences in a recent interview. She recounts discovering the vibrant rave scene during a college holiday, a formative experience that ignited her passion for house music and self-expression.

This early exposure to the underground club culture, encompassing venues like Berwick Manor and the Cross in King’s Cross, provided a stark contrast to the whirlwind of fame that followed with the Spice Girls. Once the group achieved global stardom, the demanding schedule and intense media scrutiny effectively curtailed her ability to revisit those freer, more spontaneous days.

The interview also touches upon her evolving relationship with body art, highlighting her early adoption of visible tattoos as a means of asserting individuality and challenging conventional pop star imagery. She fondly remembers a creative session at Tattoomania in LA with her bandmates, selecting designs impulsively from the shop's walls. Beyond the Spice Girls phenomenon, Melanie C shares a captivating anecdote about a song written about her by Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Produced by Rick Rubin, the track, 'Emit Remmus,' was revealed to her during a drive in Rubin’s Rolls-Royce, leaving her both flattered and slightly embarrassed by its suggestive lyrics. She confirms a brief romantic connection with Kiedis, describing it as a 'date' rather than a fully-fledged relationship. The conversation also reveals a memorable dinner with Madonna at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, following the Spiceworld tour, where she experienced firsthand Madonna’s support for female artists.

Reflecting on her diverse career path, encompassing musical theatre, DJing, television, and radio, Melanie C playfully describes herself as a 'five spice' – a versatile artist embracing a wide range of creative endeavors. She addresses the often-overlooked fact that the band Shampoo released a song titled 'Girl Power' before the Spice Girls, acknowledging their admiration for the group.

Melanie C vividly recalls the moment Spice mania truly erupted, recounting her initial disappointment after the release of 'Wannabe' in the UK when she went unrecognized in public. A two-week trip to Japan proved to be the turning point, as the song soared to number one during her absence. Upon her return, she was greeted by a throng of fans at the airport, signaling the beginning of the global phenomenon.

The interview also includes a lighthearted discussion about her culinary preferences, with a definitive answer to the question of her favorite cuisine: scouse. Interestingly, she also shares a story about an incident during a Spice Girls concert where she received bottles thrown on stage, and humorously speculates that some of them may have contained urine, highlighting the intensity and sometimes chaotic nature of their performances.

The conversation provides a candid and insightful glimpse into the life of a pop icon, revealing her artistic evolution, personal experiences, and enduring passion for music and self-expression





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