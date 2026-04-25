Melbourne Arson Attacks: A Disturbing Trend of 'Crimetasker' Recruitment

A wave of arson attacks targeting businesses across Melbourne has sparked a police investigation into a concerning 'gig economy' style recruitment model, where individuals are paid to commit arson with no clear motive and little regard for their safety.

Melbourne is grappling with a disturbing surge in arson attacks targeting a diverse range of businesses, raising concerns about a new and unsettling trend in criminal activity.

Since mid-April, at least eight establishments, including nightclubs, restaurants, and bars, have been deliberately set ablaze or subjected to attempted arson. The most recent incident involved the well-known France-Soir restaurant in South Yarra, where police discovered jerry cans in a nearby vehicle. Unlike the firebombings associated with the city’s historical tobacco wars, the current motives remain shrouded in mystery, leaving investigators puzzled. Business owners report having received no extortion demands, further complicating the investigation.

The Soho Restaurant and Bar in Southbank is among the venues impacted, showcasing the widespread nature of these attacks. Detective Inspector Chris Murray, leading Victoria’s arson and explosive squad, has described a disturbing recruitment pattern. He likened the situation to a criminal ‘gig economy’ where individuals are offered a few hundred dollars to carry out arson attacks, responding to anonymous orders placed through channels akin to online task platforms.

These individuals often have no knowledge of who is ultimately commissioning the crimes, effectively being used as pawns in a larger scheme. The perpetrators are frequently young men, some as young as 16, with pre-existing criminal records, substance abuse issues, and challenges with education or undiagnosed mental health conditions.

The ease with which arson can be committed – requiring only a stolen vehicle, fuel, and an ignition source – coupled with its perceived lower risk compared to other criminal tactics like shootings or kidnappings, makes it an attractive option for those seeking to intimidate or eliminate rivals. The targets are varied, extending beyond hospitality venues to include at least seven ice-creameries attacked since 2022.

This escalation in arson as a criminal tactic is not without severe consequences; tragically, a man died last year after sustaining burns while setting a Prahran juice and dessert bar on fire. The investigation reveals a concerning disconnect between those carrying out the attacks and those orchestrating them.

The individuals recruited are essentially ‘cannon fodder,’ receiving minimal payment and facing the full consequences of their actions, while those issuing the orders remain hidden and offer no support when the perpetrators are apprehended. Police suspect a central figure or group is pulling the strings, tasking out jobs to anyone willing to participate. This ‘Crimetasker’ model, as described by Det. Insp.

Murray, highlights the exploitation of vulnerable individuals for criminal gain. The lack of clear links to illicit tobacco trade firebombings suggests a new dynamic in Melbourne’s underworld. Authorities are focusing on identifying and apprehending the masterminds behind these attacks, emphasizing that those who commission these acts demonstrate a callous disregard for the safety of those they employ.

The investigation is ongoing, with police urging anyone with information to come forward, as the escalating violence poses a significant threat to public safety and business communities across Melbourne





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