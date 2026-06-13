Melbourne Auction Divide: Elsternwick Townhouse Passes In Well Below Reserve While Fitzroy Terrace Sells for $1.33 Million

A detailed report on two starkly different auction results from one Saturday in Melbourne, illustrating the market's bifurcation. An updated brick townhouse in Elsternwick passed in at $950,000, $125,000 below its $1 million reserve and far under its $1.075m-$1.18m guide. Meanwhile, a 'cosy' double-storey Fitzroy terrace with a large garden and two living zones soared to $1,332,000, exceeding its $1.125m reserve. Analysis includes agent commentary on the soft market response to the renovated Elsternwick property and the strong demand for the character-filled Fitzroy home with unique space.

The Melbourne property auction results for the weekend revealed a tale of two markets, with starkly different outcomes for properties in Elsternwick and Fitzroy. In Elsternwick, an updated brick townhouse located on a quiet service road adjacent to a major southern arterial failed to meet expectations, passing in at $950,000.

This price was $125,000 below the property's reserve of $1 million and significantly under the advertised price guide of $1,075,000 to $1,18 million. The home featured recent renovations including a fresh paint job, a new kitchen and bathroom, floating floorboards, and a substantial north-facing courtyard and deck at the rear designed for outdoor living. The auction was conducted by Stan Michael, a Barry Plant Rowville agent and auctioneer, who explained that the bidding commenced with a vendor bid of $925,000.

A second vendor bid subsequently raised the price to $950,000, at which point the property was passed in without any genuine competing offers. Michael disclosed that the agency had advised converting the property to a private sale prior to the auction date.

However, the vendors, an older couple undertaking a downsize, were determined to gauge the market's response following their marketing campaign. He described the property's external deck as a highlight, being shielded from traffic noise and receiving abundant sunlight. Reflecting on the outcome, Michael noted it was one of the few times he had experienced such a low number of sales as a listing agent, attributing the result to broader external market factors.

His experience underscored the critical importance of vendors heeding their agent's advice regarding current market conditions, which in this instance clearly favored buyers and exerted downward pressure on pricing. In contrast, approximately 13 kilometers away in Fitzroy, a "cosy" double-storey terrace achieved a resounding success, selling for $1,332,000. This final figure exceeded the reserve by more than $200,000 and was well above the price guide range of $1,050,000 to $1,150,000.

The two-bedroom home was characterized by its charming period features, including exposed brick walls and timber beams, alongside modern comforts such as hydronic heating. A key selling point was a lush, established garden within a large private courtyard. The property also offered two separate living zones, providing substantial space often rare for its price bracket and inner-city location. James Pilliner, the Nelson Alexander Fitzroy agent and auctioneer, described a lively bidding contest.

The action opened at the bottom of the guide range and progressed in steady $10,000 increments. Once the reserve of $1,125,000 was cleared, the bids continued aggressively, surpassing $1.26 million. The increments then slowed to $5,000 and $1,000 as the price climbed toward its ultimate sale. The victorious buyer was a local purchaser.

Pilliner highlighted that the buyers were particularly attracted to the home's location and its generous spatial layout. The property was being sold as part of an estate. Pilliner credited the exceptional result to the property's "small differences" - qualities that made it feel light-filled, well-conceived, and genuinely cozy, even if some elements were slightly dated. These attributes resonated strongly with the market, demonstrating that distinctive, well-presented homes with strong lifestyle appeal can still command premium prices in a challenging environment.

These two outcomes from the same Saturday auction cycle serve as a microcosm of the current complexities within Melbourne's real estate landscape. The Elsternwick townhouse, despite being freshly renovated and offering practical family living, struggled to attract competitive interest, ultimately passing in well short of the vendors' reserve. This suggests a segment of the market where buyer demand is subdued, confidence is cautious, and vendors' price aspirations are not aligning with reality.

Factors such as the property's location on a service road, despite the quiet cul-de-sac setting, and the broader economic climate of rising interest rates and cost-of-living pressures may have contributed to the tepid response. The agent's remark about few sales being made reinforces a perception of market softness where buyers hold significant negotiating power. Conversely, the Fitzroy terrace's sale well in excess of expectations proves that pockets of strength persist.

Its appeal lay in a combination of blue-chip location, irreplaceable period character, and a functional layout that provided more space than typically available at that price point. The presence of a large, private garden in a densely populated area is a highly coveted luxury. The sale underscores that for properties with unique, high-demand features, competition among determined buyers can still drive prices to impressive heights, even amidst general market uncertainty.

The estate sale context may have also added an element of finality and emotional drive for some bidders. Ultimately, these results illustrate a market increasingly bifurcated, where the precise blend of location, presentation, and 'lifestyle' proposition is becoming the decisive factor between a property passing in and one selling at arecord price for its segment





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Melbourne Property Auction Elsternwick Townhouse Fitzroy Terrace Property Market Auction Results Reserve Price Price Guide Passed In Real Estate Housing Market Buyer Demand Vendor Strategy

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