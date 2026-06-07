Melbourne brothel owner admits funding 'Ditch the Witch' ads targeting Premier Jacinta Allan, sparking bipartisan condemnation of sexism

A Melbourne brothel owner has admitted funding a $105,000 advertising campaign featuring the slogan "Ditch the Witch" and images of Premier Jacinta Allan, which has been widely condemned by politicians across the political spectrum as sexist and misogynistic. Franco Puleo, owner of Gotham City brothel, stated the campaign was financed by himself and other local business owners, asserting it reflects public sentiment rather than a political attack. The Premier denounced the ads as part of a corrosive political environment, emphasizing that such language attacks all women in leadership. Her stance received support from figures including former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who called the billboards "unimaginative, ugly sexism," and federal Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The state opposition and other ministers also criticized the slogan, stating it has no place in political discourse. The controversy highlights ongoing concerns about the personalization and vitriol in political debates, particularly targeting women in public office.

A Melbourne brothel owner has admitted helping to fund controversial "Ditch the Witch" advertisements criticising Premier Jacinta Allan , which numerous politicians have slammed as sexist and misogynistic.

Franco Puleo, the owner of Gotham City brothel in South Melbourne, said the $105,000 advertising campaign had been paid for by him and other local business owners. He disagreed the slogan used was sexist.

"doesn't answer questions. She's not accountable to everything … It's just how people are feeling. That's what they're resorting to," Puleo said.

"That's not a political ad. It's basically what the Victorian public feel.

" Gotham City was the target of a drive-by shooting in April, believed to be connected with the city's spate ofThe use of the slogan has been slammed by Allan and other MPs from both sides of politics, who called it out for sexism. Trucks with billboards featuring the phrase, alongside images of Allan wearing a black pointed hat, have been travelling around Melbourne for about six weeks.

Allan condemned the use of the language in a social media post on Sunday afternoon, saying the ads were part of a secret and well-funded political campaign.

"The political debate in this country has become corrosive over the last few years," the premier said. "So much so that behaviour which would once have been condemned is now just another part of life. " "People are entitled to disagree with me. That's democracy.

But I care that this attacks women. And I care about who's next.

"I cannot stand back and let Victoria become a place where this sort of language is fair game against any woman at work - or any woman in leadership. " The premier's statement was met with support from Animal Justice Party state MP Georgie Purcell, who wrote in a comment on Allan's post that sexism shouldn't be used as a tool within political disagreement or debate.

"It makes all women and gender diverse people in public life - and everywhere - unsafe. Everybody has a responsibility to call it out, no matter our political views or criticisms of the government," Purcell said. Former prime minister Julia Gillard said she was "disgusted" by the billboards, in a statement posted to her own Instagram account on Sunday evening.

"I am saddened to see … this tired old trope resurrected. I'm also angry. Whoever funded the billboards bearing these signs should be outed for what they are - unimaginative, ugly sexists.

" The state opposition also denounced the use of language featured on the trucks, saying the posters hadn't been endorsed or authorised by the Liberal Party. "We don't believe in that type of thing. We don't condone that kind of behaviour … the government are the problem, not the individual," shadow minister for housing David Southwick said at a press conference on Sunday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also weighed in, saying sexist campaigns have no place in politics, no matter who you support.

"Women in public life should not have to accept abuse and misogyny as part of the job. You can disagree with a politician. You can disagree with a government. That's democracy.

Reducing a woman to a sexist slur is not," Kilkenny wrote. At a different press conference on Sunday, recently appointed health minister Harriet Shing faced numerous questions about Allan's leadership and the performance of the government. She was similarly disapproving of the slogan.

"In recent years we've seen this sort of … sexism take root in a way that's become more personal, more angry and more divisive. It's got absolutely no place in our political commentary. It should be condemned," Shing said. The state government declined to provide further comment after one of the people behind the billboards was identified





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Ditch The Witch Jacinta Allan Franco Puleo Sexism Misogyny Political Advertising Victoria Gotham City Brothel Julia Gillard Anthony Albanese Georgie Purcell Harriet Shing David Southwick

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