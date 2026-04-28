Melbourne Cafe Worker Assaulted in Shocking Unprovoked Attack

A Melbourne cafe worker was attacked by a stranger who smashed a tray of food into her face, causing a chipped tooth. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, prompting a police investigation and an outpouring of support from the community.

A Melbourne cafe worker experienced a terrifying and unprovoked assault on Anzac Day, resulting in a chipped tooth and widespread outrage after footage of the incident went viral.

The attack occurred just before 1pm at La Vallee Cafe, located on Keilor Rd in Essendon. Security camera footage clearly depicts a woman walking past a cafe employee who was carrying a tray of three plates of food outdoors. While the two individuals almost collided, the situation escalated dramatically when the woman deliberately struck the tray, sending the plates crashing into the waitress’s face. The assailant then calmly walked away, leaving the staff member visibly stunned and in shock.

La Vallee Cafe promptly shared the CCTV footage on their Instagram account, appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the perpetrator. The video quickly gained immense traction, amassing nearly 3 million views within a mere 24 hours. Josh Rabie, the cafe owner, revealed in an interview with Sunrise that the affected staff member, originally from France, suffered a broken tooth as a direct consequence of the attack.

Despite the traumatic experience, Mr. Rabie noted that she maintained a remarkably positive attitude and was already back at work, bolstered by the unwavering support of her colleagues. The waitress has since undergone dental repair to address the broken tooth. Law enforcement officials have been notified and are actively investigating the incident. The outpouring of support from the local community following the posting of the video has been truly remarkable.

Numerous businesses have stepped forward to offer assistance, demonstrating a strong sense of solidarity with the cafe and its employee. One particularly heartwarming gesture came from a local dentist, who generously offered to cover the cost of the waitress’s dental work free of charge, condemning the act as a cowardly one and expressing sympathy for the victim. Another business extended an invitation for the waitress to enjoy a complimentary steak dinner once her dental treatment was completed.

Furthermore, a jiu jitsu studio proactively offered her a 12-month membership to their self-defense classes, empowering her with the skills to protect herself in the future. The dentist’s statement, posted online, read: This is disgusting behaviour. I am the owner of Healthy Smiles in Keilor Road Niddrie and I am more than happy to fix your staff members front tooth free of charge as this is a coward act and your lovely waitress shouldn’t have to go through this.

Mr. Rabie expressed his profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received by both his employee and the cafe, stating that such gestures were incredibly meaningful and fueled their determination to locate the individual responsible for the attack. He emphasized the positive impact of the community’s response and expressed hope that it would aid in identifying the woman.

Police are actively urging anyone who recognizes the woman depicted in the footage to come forward and contact them immediately, providing any information that could assist in the investigation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community support and the need to hold individuals accountable for their actions





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Melbourne Cafe Assault Unprovoked Attack CCTV Police Investigation Community Support Essendon La Vallee Cafe

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