Melbourne Car-Sharing Services Shift Fuel Costs to Users Amidst Theft Surge

Leading car-sharing companies GoGet and Flexicar have removed fuel cards from their Melbourne vehicles, forcing users to pay for fuel upfront and seek reimbursement. This decision follows a spate of break-ins and thefts, with executives calling the crimes particularly ill-conceived. The change impacts the convenience and cost-effectiveness of car-sharing, a key differentiator from traditional rentals. Police have noted an increase in fuel theft reports, though the impact of improved reporting systems is also being considered.

Car-sharing services in Melbourne are introducing a new policy requiring users to pay for fuel upfront and then claim reimbursement, a significant shift from their previous model. This change comes in response to a concerning trend of vehicle break-ins and fuel card thefts targeting vehicles operated by GoGet and Flexicar, two of the nation's prominent car-sharing companies.

GoGet's head of space, Christopher Vanneste, characterized the thefts as particularly audacious, noting that fuel cards are designed to be unusable by anyone other than an active member with a booking. The operational model for car-sharing typically involves a subscription service where members can rent vehicles for periods ranging from half an hour to several days. A key convenience and selling point has historically been the inclusion of fuel costs within the subscription, eliminating the need for users to pay for refueling separately, unlike traditional car rental services. To facilitate this, fuel cards were kept within the vehicles, accessible only through a member's active booking and associated security protocols. This meant that only a logged-in user could utilize the card for refueling. GoGet informed its members via a notice on March 25th about the removal of fuel cards from its Melbourne fleet. The company cited a rise in vehicle break-ins and fuel card thefts as the reason, stating this measure was a temporary step to safeguard their vehicles and members while a more permanent solution is developed. Consequently, users are now required to purchase fuel, keep the receipt, and submit it for reimbursement or credit after their booking concludes. Flexicar, a subsidiary of Hertz and the second-largest car-sharing provider, implemented a similar policy approximately two weeks later, on April 10th. They also attributed the temporary removal of fuel cards in Melbourne to a surge in break-ins and thefts. Flexicar users are now facing the same upfront payment and reimbursement process. When approached for comment, Flexicar did not provide specific details regarding the alleged incidents or an estimated timeframe for the reinstatement of fuel cards. A spokesperson for Flexicar indicated that operational decisions are regularly reviewed and that customer updates will follow any refinements to their approach. Victoria Police have not confirmed receiving specific reports of fuel card thefts from car-sharing vehicles. However, a police spokesperson did note an increase in reports of fuel theft overall during 2026, a trend they believe may be influenced by the introduction of an online reporting system for fuel drive-offs. This change was intended to encourage more service stations to report instances of fuel theft, a crime traditionally underreported. Therefore, it remains uncertain how much of the reported increase is attributable to an actual rise in criminal activity versus improved reporting mechanisms. The broader context of fuel supply and energy infrastructure in Australia has also been in the news recently. A significant fire at one of the country's two oil refineries in Geelong, which burned for 13 hours, raised concerns about fuel supplies. This incident occurred amidst discussions about transitioning to renewable energy, with New South Wales announcing that its electric buses, trains, and light rail services will be powered entirely by renewable energy from 2027 through a substantial $1.9 billion deal. The Geelong refinery fire prompted a political response, with Prime Minister Albanese cutting short a diplomatic mission to return to Geelong and a government minister labeling the fire a setback. Media coverage has also highlighted the challenges some politicians and media figures face in envisioning a future free from fossil fuels, potentially hindering progress on electric vehicle adoption and savings for Australians. Furthermore, a whistleblower revealed that safety upgrades on Sydney's light rail, which could have cost $2.2 million, were canceled, occurring after fatal incidents. In unrelated news, Prince Harry participated in a mental health initiative alongside notable Australian figures





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Car-Share Users in Melbourne Now Pay for Fuel Upfront Amid TheftsGoGet and Flexicar, Australia's leading car-sharing companies, have removed fuel cards from their Melbourne fleets due to a surge in vehicle break-ins and thefts. This change means users will now have to pay for fuel themselves and seek reimbursement, temporarily impacting their finances.

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