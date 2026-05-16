Melbourne City claim record-equalling fifth Women's A-League championship

Holly McNamara and Leticia McKenna scored in a 3-1 win for Melbourne City against Wellington Phoenix. Matildas striker McNamara opened the scoring, and fellow Matildas youngoa Leticia McKenna scored a terrific long-range goal for City in the 49th minute.

Melbourne City defeated Wellington Phoenix 3-1 to claim a record-equalling fifth A-League Women championship. Matildas stars Holly McNamara and Leticia McKenna both netted stunning long range strikes as City completed the premiership-championship double at AAMI Park.

City departs for South Korea on Sunday, ahead of Wednesday's Women's Asian Champions League semifinal against Japanese club Tokyo Verdy Beleza. With her heroics, McNamara delivered City a premiership-championship double in front of 7,174 fans and their first grand final win since the 2019-20 season, while denying Bev Priestman's Phoenix their first title





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A-League Women Holly Mcnamara Matildas Leticia Mckenna Wellington Phoenix Fifth Women's A-League Championship Pre-Season A-League 2022/23 Women's Asian Champions League

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