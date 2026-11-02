Melbourne Cup 2024: Key Contenders and Trainer Strategies for the 166th Running

Analysis of top horses in the 166th Melbourne Cup including Gallen, O'Brien's entries, and James McDonald's ride. Track conditions and barrier draws shape the field.

Twenty-four horses are set to compete in the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday at Flemington Racecourse. The prestigious event covers a distance of 3200 metres and serves as the centerpiece of the Australian racing calendar. Attention is currently focused on how weather patterns might influence the track rating before the start of the meeting.

Weather Impact and Track Conditions

Rain has been falling in Melbourne, raising concerns that the Flemington track could be rated as soft for the beginning of the day. Organizers advise checking form statistics regarding different types of going, as this factor significantly influences horse performance. Flemington drains well, which provides some relief, but the condition remains a key variable. If rain stops as predicted on Tuesday morning, there is a chance the track might improve by the time of the Cup. This potential shift adds an element of uncertainty for trainers who must finalize their strategies based on the final surface assessment.

Also read How Saintly, the 'horse from heaven', won the Melbourne Cup 30 years ago

Joseph O'Brien's European Raiding Party

Top Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien arrives with a strong portfolio, having won the race twice before. He understands the specific type of horse required to succeed in this international contest. One of his primary entries features a horse with a beautiful inside gate and a jockey named Dylan Browne McMonagle. The name may delight Harry Potter fans or simply appeal to those seeking a familiar sound. This horse brings strong recent staying form from Europe, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. It won a Group 2 race in France over 2800 metres two starts back. A last-start second place in Ireland in a Group 3 race over 2414 metres further proves its capability under 63.5kg. The weight drop to 57.5kg here is expected to benefit the animal significantly. It holds the highest handicap rating in the race at 114. The age bracket is also favorable, as six-year-olds have won 21 percent of all Melbourne Cups. The No.1 saddlecloth is the second most successful, with 11 wins, the latest occurring in 2022. The horse performs well on soft and good going. Its name starting with S aligns with superstition, as such names are the equal most successful in Cup history with 12 winners. Another entry from the O'Brien camp will stay all day, having run second in a hurdle over 3520 metres once. This horse won the G2 Curragh Cup in Ireland over 2816 metres two runs back carrying 62kg. It will appreciate the 57kg assignment here. It holds the equal second-highest rating of 113 and goes on all going. However, it has not had a local run, following the O'Brien tradition. Neither of O'Brien's two previous winners had a local run first. The last Cup winner to follow this path was Twilight Payment in 2020.

Advertisement

J-Mac and the Wide Barrier Challenge

The biggest drawcard for another O'Brien entry is the jockey James McDonald. Known as J-Mac, he is Australasia's own top rider, though he is a Kiwi expat. He is ranked as the No.1 jockey in the whole wide world. McDonald is in form, riding four winners on Saturday including two G1s. His current riding style suggests he could win on a broomstick. A good chunk of money has come for this horse, making it the shortest priced of all the foreign raiders. The No.2 barrier has been successful with eight wins, though none since 2006. In a lottery-like race, the naming convention is well justified. McDonald faces a difficult task because the horse drew wide in barrier 18. While not the worst position at 24, it is tricky. Only one winner of this race has started from this barrier. The strategic choice involves going forward to burn petrol early to find a good spot one horse off the fence. Alternatively, going back creates a huge catch-up job in the home straight. J-Mac will know the correct approach. Horse is another who hasn't had a local run, which is the O'Brien way. Plus, he is a 7yo and they have only won it 12 times.

Defending Champion and Local Options

The defending champion returns after winning the race in 2024. He started as a despised roughie at $91, so most punters might not love him. To have those runs on the board is precious given many horses doubt the long 3200m trip. Co-trainer Shiela Laxon knows what she is doing, having also won this race with Ethereal in 2001. He has his Cup-winning jockey aboard in Robbie Dolan. Dolan is a singing expat Irishman known for The Voice when not riding horses. He turned in a good run two starts back when third in the Herbert Power Stakes over 2400m. He has performed in soft and good going. Great inside barrier and No.3 saddlecloth have gone OK with five wins. Likely to sit at the back again like he did in 2024, he benefits from a strong pace up front. The plan is for leaders to get tired while he comes on late with fresh legs. If you are parochial, he is one of just four Aussie-bred horses in the race. Another local contender faced issues in his last start in the Caulfield Cup. He ran 14th, missing the fast pace. Even so, observers would have liked to see more in the home straight. He is a 7yo now, which is not great stats for winning this race. This suggests his best days are probably behind him. While he has stats on soft going, his last few runs on it have been ordinary. He may have developed a dislike for it.