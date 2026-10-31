Melbourne Cup 2026: 166th Running Features 24-Horse Field at Flemington

The 2026 Melbourne Cup, Australia's iconic 3200m handicap, will be run at Flemington on Tuesday. Ciaron Maher saddles seven runners, Joseph O'Brien five.

The 2026 Melbourne Cup, the 166th running of Australia's most famous horse race, will take place at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday at 3:00pm AEDT. A field of 24 horses will contest the 3200-metre handicap, with eight international raiders from Britain and Ireland and another 10 horses bred in the northern hemisphere. The race, first run in 1861, is a two-mile staying test that has grown into one of the world's major races.

International Challenge in Melbourne Cup

Eight foreign-trained horses, all from Britain and Ireland, will line up in this year's Melbourne Cup, while another 10 runners were bred in the northern hemisphere. The international presence reflects the race's global status since overseas horses began arriving in 1993. This year's field is a tale of two stables: Australian mega-trainer Ciaron Maher saddles seven runners, almost a third of the field, while Ireland's Joseph O'Brien starts five. O'Brien has won the race twice before and knows the type of horse required.

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Leading the Australian-bred resistance is So You Are, priced at around $21 in betting markets, and 2024 winner Knight's Choice at $34. Two New Zealand-bred horses are also in the field. The locally bred runners face a strong international challenge, but the handicap conditions give every horse a chance.

Weather and Track Conditions

Showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, meaning the 166th Melbourne Cup could be run on a damp track. Punters are advised to check wet-track records in formguides if the going becomes a soft 6 or worse. European horses often race on rain-affected ground, so a soft track in Australia may be more familiar to them than expected. British and European prizemoney levels are lower than in Australia, so low earnings figures should not be a guide to ability.

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One Irish raider with notable prizemoney is a well-travelled gelding trained by Joseph O'Brien. He won the 3000-metre Riyadh Red Sea Turf (G2) in February, beating Tabletalk by half a length under 58kg. He then ran fourth in the Dubai Gold Cup over 3200 metres, won a 2800-metre G2 in France on soft going with 59kg, and finished second in a 2414-metre G3 in Ireland under 63.5kg. He has a good inside barrier and is considered a definite each-way chance.

O'Brien's Strong Hand

Another Joseph O'Brien runner is ultra-consistent and stays all day. He won the 2816-metre Curragh Cup (G2) in July and finished fourth in the Irish St Leger (G1) in September. He has carried between 61.5kg and 63kg in his past 10 runs and will appreciate the weight drop. O'Brien has engaged James McDonald, rated the world's No.1 jockey, who won the Melbourne Cup in 2021 on Verry Elleegant. The horse has travelled to Saudi Arabia and Italy, handling different conditions, but ran eighth of 10 in a G2 in Riyadh over 2100 metres. He will prefer the 3200-metre trip and, despite a difficult barrier, must be included in chances.

History and Past Winners

The Melbourne Cup was first run in 1861 and won by Archer. It has provided a stage for all-time greats such as Phar Lap in 1930, Carbine in 1890, Rising Fast in 1954 and Makybe Diva, the only horse to win three times, from 2003 to 2005. The race's handicap conditions are symbolic of Australia's egalitarian spirit and present an intriguing punting puzzle. The 2024 winner, Knight's Choice, was a $91 roughie, highlighting the race's unpredictability. This year, Ciaron Maher's seven runners and Joseph O'Brien's five will dominate the strategising.

The 2026 Melbourne Cup promises to be a thrilling contest with a mix of local and international talent. With rain forecast, track conditions could play a crucial role. The race remains Australia's greatest cultural institution, stopping the nation at 3:00pm on the first Tuesday of November.