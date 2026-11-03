Point Of Law Wins 2026 Melbourne Cup For Ciaron Maher

Race favourite Point Of Law won the 116th Melbourne Cup at Flemington, leading a trifecta for trainer Ciaron Maher. Royal Supremacy finished second and James J Braddock third.

Race favourite Point Of Law has won the 2026 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, running down Royal Supremacy to lead a trifecta for trainer Ciaron Maher.

Point Of Law Wins Melbourne Cup For Ciaron Maher

The victory came in the 116th running of Australia's biggest race, with 23 horses competing. Ethan Brown rode the winner, who started from barrier 8 with number 20. Brown said he believed Point Of Law had the best turn of foot in the race. He admitted he got shuffled back further than he would have liked but stayed patient and cool.

Also read Point Of Law Wins 166th Melbourne Cup For Trainer Ciaron Maher

He looked up and saw Royal Supremacy about 20 lengths in front and thought, oh god. Royal Supremacy finished second, ridden by Ben Allen and also trained by Ciaron Maher. Allen said leading like that was not the plan but the horse was very tough. He was surprised when he looked back how far off the others were.

He said the horse ran a strong two miles and was very game in defeat. James J Braddock finished third, trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Craig Williams. Williams said the barrier was a big disadvantage. He noted the horse is only a three-year-old and lightly raced.

He could feel that from the half mile. He had the winner inside him and the third-placed horse in front and the fifth-placed horse behind, so he felt in the right spot. Hopewell Rock finished fourth for trainer George Boughey, ridden by Zac Lloyd. Lloyd described it as a bit of a non-event because they went ridiculously slow except for the leader.

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He was just a fraction on the bridle throughout. When they quickened, the horse was left flatfooted but he still went well up the straight. Trustyourinstinct finished fifth, trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by James McDonald. McDonald said the horse was solid but in a very slowly run race he is a little one-dimensional and they have to flow back.

Jockeys Reflect On Slowly Run Race Conditions

He said the horse was going to be there but they just could not get into the race at all. Soul Of Spain finished sixth for trainer Chris Waller, ridden by Tommy Berry. Berry said the horse began well and found a nice spot early but was just a bit too honest in the run and felt the pinch late. He described the horse as very honest in defeat.

Kizlyar finished seventh for Joseph O'Brien, ridden by Beau Mertens. Mertens said the horse did a good job. They had to do the tow up work behind the tearaway leader but he was trying to build on him. He thought the horse stayed on strong racing wide.

Strictly Business finished eighth for trainer Thomas Carberry, ridden by Dean Yendall. Yendall said he could not really switch her off and probably needed a parking inspector out there to throw a few tickets. The race went too steady. She never relaxed and the job was done at the 1000 metre mark when she was on the bridle and had the winner's back but did not come on.

Future History finished ninth for trainer Gregory Hickman, ridden by Jamie Melham. Melham said the horse tried hard. At the 600 metre mark he thought he was a sneaky hope. He just does not run the trip out at this level but back to 2000 or 2500 metres is his go.

Goodie Two Shoes finished tenth for Joseph O'Brien, ridden by Wayne Lordan. Lordan said the horse got a nice position. When they quickened in the straight, he leveled out and stayed on. Asterix finished eleventh for Chris Waller, ridden by Jye McNeil.

Other jockeys also gave their thoughts. Dylan Browne McMonagle, who rode Sons And Lovers, said the horse ran great, got a nice spot and steadied halfway but came home well. Robbie Dolan, on Knight's Choice, said he was very proud of the amazing little horse, who came back after injuries and sicknesses and ran a cracker with five kilos handicap on some horses.

Runner Comments On Tough Race Strategy

Mark Zahra, on Middle Earth, said the horse was a bit keen in parts and travelled OK in the straight but the winner was going a lot better and took his runs. He whacked away alright in the end. Jordan Childs, on Vauban, said the horse had a nice run in transit but had to be used a little from the gate. He got into a rhythm and just got really tired late.

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Second-up over 3200 metres probably did not work. Ray Dawson, on Enfjaar, said the horse was happy early to the first bend but they went way too slow and struggled to get into it. Damian Lane, on Wine Dark Sea, said the horse was a little keen and wanted to lug out. You just cannot get it wrong in these races.

He was a little immature mentally for these big occasions. A nice horse for the future but needs to iron out a few quirks. Sam Clipperton, on Juja Kibo, said he could not be more proud of the effort. The horse ran out of his skin and for a fleeting moment he thought they had the race won.

The winner just let down really well. He was thankful to trainer Ciaron Maher and the owners for a pleasing result. Declan Bates, on Onesmoothoperator, said they were obviously back and never really ran into the race at all, which was a bit disappointing. Ben Melham, on Zahrann, said the horse was terrific and had a good run.

He felt like the winner at the top of the straight but it was a pretty freakish win by the winner. Rachel King, on So You Are, said it was a super run. The horse put himself in a good spot. He is very inexperienced at the moment and has plenty more to come and plenty of improvement.

Jabez Johnstone, on Mr Monaco, said he would not be disappointed with that at all and the horse ran a nice race. William Pike, on Zakouma, said it was a good sound effort but they just did not go any gallop. It was a very steady run race. Harry Coffey, on Shockletz, said she was super and brave.

Trainer Ciaron Maher Claims Trifecta Victory

It was a bit of a stop-start event for the first bit. It was a sprint home which probably did not suit her but she was brave and did a good job. Point Of Law, Royal Supremacy and James J Braddock led a trifecta for trainer Ciaron Maher, who also trains Juja Kibo. The race was run on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at Flemington.

The full finishing order for all 23 horses is listed below. 1. Point Of Law (Number: 20, Barrier: 8, Jockey: Ethan Brown, Trainer: Ciaron Maher) 2. Royal Supremacy (7, 20, Ben Allen, Ciaron Maher) 3. James J Braddock (18, 23, Craig Williams, Joseph O'Brien) 4.

Hopewell Rock (12, 14, Zac Lloyd, George Boughey) 5. Trustyourinstinct (2, 17, James McDonald, Joseph O'Brien) 6. Soul Of Spain (14, 5, Tommy Berry, Chris Waller) 7. Kizlyar (19, 19, Beau Mertens, Joseph O'Brien) 8.

Strictly Business (21, 4, Dean Yendall, Thomas Carberry) 9. Future History (17, 11, Jamie Melham, Gregory Hickman) 10. Goodie Two Shoes (10, 18, Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien) 11. Asterix (9, NA, Jye McNeil, Chris Waller)