Melbourne Cup Data Reveals Most Successful Barriers, Silks and Weights

A data-driven guide to Melbourne Cup winners shows blue silks, barriers 11 and five, and saddlecloth No.4 are the most successful, while racing writers Danny Russell and Peter Ryan debate their trifecta picks.

Blue silks have won the Melbourne Cup 40 times, the most of any colour, while black silks have 25 wins. Jamie Melham rode Half Yours to victory in 2025 wearing a combination of blue and black silks.

Most Successful Barrier Numbers

Barriers 11 and five are the equal-most successful in Melbourne Cup history, producing nine winners each. Robbie Dolan won in 2024 on Knight's Choice from barrier five after originally drawing barrier six. Barrier 11 has been in a drought since Americain won in 2010. Barrier eight has also had success, with Half Yours winning from there last year.

Also read Jim Cassidy Melbourne Cup Guide: O'Brien Runners And Topweight Analysis

Verry Elleegant broke barrier 18's duck in 2021. Barrier seven has not produced a Cup winner since Blackwood in 1924. No.4 is the most successful saddlecloth number with 12 wins, the last being Verry Elleegant ridden by James McDonald. No.12 and No.1 also have a history of success.

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No one has ridden No.18 to victory since Peter Pan in 1932. Horses carrying 51 to 51.5 kilograms typically have a good record, but the most common weight carried to victory is 53 kilograms with nine wins. In the past 36 years, only Makybe Diva in 2005 has carried 58 kilograms or more to victory. Verry Elleegant carried 57 kilograms in 2021.

Historical Performance of Fillies

Only three fillies and 12 mares have won the Cup. Verry Elleegant in 2021 was the first since Makybe Diva, which won three consecutive Cups from 2003 to 2005. The colour bay has produced 13 of the past 16 winners. Only six grey horses have ever won, the most recent being Efficient in 2007.

Horses whose names start with the letters I, Q, U, X and Y have never won the Melbourne Cup. Racing writers Danny Russell and Peter Ryan have picked apart the Cup field for the trifecta. Danny asked Pete about Point Of Law, the big spruik horse. Ethan Brown rode him at Werribee on Sunday.

The race is only the sixth in his career and the second since his Geelong Cup win. Pete said Point Of Law has been impressive but will start too short to back given his lack of race experience. He will be pushed harder on Tuesday than in Geelong. Pete has him top four because no one has dominated in Geelong like that since Gary Ablett jnr at GMHBA Stadium.

International Runners and Trifecta Tips

Pete is not excited about the internationals. Stewards withdrew the Japanese horse Stinger Glass. Pete said you cannot have a trifecta without one of Joseph O'Brien's runners. He is looking at Sons And Lovers as a placegetter while last year's runner-up Goodie Two Shoes will run a big race.

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JP McManus is going to launch Goodie Two Shoes at the Call of Card. Danny cannot wait for McManus to open his wallet when betting starts on Monday. McManus is a former bookie and knows his stuff. Danny reckons Aussie bookmakers will be shaking because McManus's second runner Trustyourinstinct is a massive chance.

Trustyourinstinct is Danny's sole international pick. Otherwise Danny is all in on Ciaron Maher, who has seven runners. Middle Earth, Mr Monaco and Juja Kibo have his vote at this stage. Middle Earth finished third last year.

Mr Monaco is a lightly weighted stayer certain to run the trip. Juja Kibo has finishing speed and can stay. Danny has Middle Earth on top using the Bart Cummings theory of runners needing 10 kilometres in their legs before the first Tuesday in November. So far Middle Earth has racked up 9940m.

Danny also likes Maher's Shockletz on the featherweight of 51kg. They are still waiting to see who takes the ride after Harry Coffey's unfortunate fall on Saturday. Thankfully he is OK. For bolters, Danny is putting money on Juja Kibo as he is on the up, but will throw Middle Earth and Mr Monaco into the multiples.

Pete says Shockletz is a good call at that weight, but his outsider is Sydney Cup runner-up Soul Of Spain who charged past Juja Kibo and Mr Monaco in that April race. Tommy Berry is back on board for the first time since that run. The mid-race move in the Caulfield Cup ruined the horse's chance, but he stuck on well to finish eighth.