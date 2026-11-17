Leading trainer Bjorn Baker demands answers after Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was found in a skip bin following a severe colic bout that ended his life.

Leading Australian horse trainer Bjorn Baker has demanded a full explanation from officials after the body of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was discovered in a skip bin on Monday afternoon. The renowned stayer had suffered a severe bout of colic that proved fatal despite urgent transport to a specialist hospital, but the manner in which his remains were handled has sparked immediate outrage within the racing community. Baker announced the horse's death on Monday, expressing deep devastation that was further compounded by the revelation that the respected animal had been dumped in waste containers rather than disposed of through proper channels.

Discovery of Horse Remains in Waste Facility

The disturbing discovery was made by builder Gregg Jowett, who posted photographic evidence on his Facebook page showing the horse inside a skip bin. The container was located at a facility operated by waste giant Cleanaway in Lucas Heights, a suburban area in Sydney. This method of disposal stands in stark contrast to standard industry practices, which typically involve licensed contractors burying deceased animals in designated landfill areas to comply with strict environmental and biosecurity regulations.

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Baker confirmed that the situation was already tragic due to the loss of a high-performing athlete, but the handling of the remains added a layer of distress for everyone involved. He stated that he understood the specialist hospital facility, REC Equine Specialists, was currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the disposal. Baker emphasized that he expected a complete and transparent explanation from the responsible parties regarding how such a significant breach of protocol occurred.

Investigations and Regulatory Response

REC Equine Specialists have been contacted for comment regarding their role in the horse's final days and the subsequent handling of his body. Racing NSW is also expected to release an official statement on Tuesday addressing the situation, indicating that regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the incident. The strict regulations surrounding euthanised or deceased horses are primarily driven by the need to manage drugs present in their systems and to prevent disease spread, making the skip bin disposal a serious violation of health and safety standards.

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Baker released a statement on Tuesday clarifying his position, noting that he was deeply distressed by the footage that had been circulated online. He reiterated that So You Are was a much-loved animal who deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after a successful career. The trainer expressed his thoughts remaining with the Ramsey family, who owned the horse, and with his own staff, for whom the inappropriate disposal method compounded an already devastating personal and professional loss.

So You Are's Record Spring Campaign

The loss is particularly significant given the horse's exceptional performance leading up to his death. So You Are had enjoyed the best form of his career during the current spring season, securing four successive wins that highlighted his status as a top-class stayer. His impressive run began at Randwick with a victory in the Listed City Tattersalls Cup over 2400 meters, followed by consecutive Group 3 wins in the Colin Stephen Quality and the St Leger, also at Randwick.

To secure his start in the prestigious Melbourne Cup, the horse needed to win the Group 3 Bendigo Cup over 2400 meters, a task he completed successfully to maintain his winning streak. In the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, jockey Rachel King rode the horse to a gallant eighth-place finish behind the winner Point Of Law. The campaign netted more than $1 million in prizemoney, showcasing the horse's competitive edge on the national stage.

Career Achievements and Legacy

So You Are, a son of former dual Horse of the Year So You Think, retired from racing with an impressive resume that included 29 starts, eight wins, and 12 minor placings. Over the course of his career, he earned nearly $1.5 million, cementing his reputation as a durable and successful competitor. The circumstances of his death have now shifted the focus from his athletic achievements to the procedural failures that led to the indignity of his remains being found in a waste bin.

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As investigations continue into the actions of the contractors and facilities involved, the racing community remains focused on ensuring that such breaches do not happen again. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to strict protocols for the disposal of animal remains, particularly in cases where pharmaceuticals may be involved. Until further details are released by REC Equine Specialists or Racing NSW, the full scope of the negligence remains under review.