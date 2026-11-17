The remains of So You Are, a Melbourne Cup runner, were discovered in a skip bin after euthanasia. The vet hospital apologizes for the disposal error involving the eight-year-old gelding.

The carcass of So You Are, a well-known horse that competed in the prestigious Melbourne Cup, was discovered by a builder in a skip bin at a local tip. The five-year-old gelding had finished eighth in the recent major race before suffering a severe medical crisis. His remains were found in the waste container rather than in a proper burial site or designated landfill area.

The Medical Emergency And Euthanasia Decision

So You Are was rushed to an equine specialist facility after developing severe colic, a painful and potentially fatal gastro-intestinal illness. Veterinary professionals attempted to treat the condition, but the health of the horse could not be stabilized. Because the illness was unresolvable and the animal was in distress, the veterinary team made the decision to euthanize the horse. The procedure was conducted under anesthesia to ensure the animal did not experience pain or fear during the final moments of life.

Also read Makybe Diva's Three Melbourne Cup Trophies Stolen from Flemington Racecourse

Disposal Error And Hospital Apology

Equine hospitals in Australia typically contract waste management providers to handle the disposal of deceased animals. According to the vet hospital, this contracted provider was responsible for transporting the body of So You Are to the landfill. The standard operating procedure requires carcasses to be placed in specific designated areas and covered with earth immediately to prevent disease spread and secondary poisoning. The hospital has issued a formal apology, stating that the provider failed to follow these prompt burial protocols.

Public Reaction To The Disposal Method

The discovery was filmed by a builder working at the tip and the video was subsequently shared on social media platforms. The footage showed the body of the racehorse lying among general building waste and construction debris. Many members of the public expressed shock and distress at seeing a celebrated athlete treated as household rubbish. The image of a horse with a racing brand on his shoulder amidst trash contradicts the industry narrative that emphasizes the high level of care and respect afforded to competition horses.

Advertisement

Welfare Implications And Secondary Poisoning Risks

The primary welfare concern in this incident is not the condition of the deceased horse, but the risk posed to wildlife and scavengers. Euthanasia drugs used in veterinary medicine, such as those used on So You Are, remain in the tissues and organs long after death. If birds or other animals consume the carcass before it is deeply buried, they can suffer from secondary poisoning. Prompt and deep burial is the standard sanitary measure to prevent this specific type of environmental hazard.

Broader Context For Horse Owners And Experts

Cathrynne Henshall, a post-doctoral fellow at the School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences at Charles Sturt University, noted that many horse owners lack the space or legal permission to bury animals on their property. Consequently, licensed landfills remain the preferred disposal option for most equine facilities. While the manner of disposal for So You Are was handled incorrectly, the underlying infrastructure for responsible carcass management remains in place. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of horses after their racing careers end and how society should view the final stages of their lives.