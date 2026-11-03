Melbourne Cup live: Francesca Cumani shares tips on spotting a winner as punters brave rain at Flemington

Francesca Cumani, whose father Luca trained Melbourne Cup runners-up Purple Moon and Bauer, offers insight on rating international horses as wet weather greets racegoers at Flemington.

Punters are braving a rainy day at Flemington for Melbourne Cup Day, with the race that stops the nation not scheduled until 3pm but plenty of action before and after.

Coverage will take readers inside the marquees, among the crowds piling into Flemington, and give the best view of the fashion at the track, along with inside word and analysis on the races. When it comes to rating international horses in this year's Melbourne Cup, few people are better placed than Francesca Cumani. The English commentator first came to Australia 20 years ago as a strapper for trainer Luca Cumani, her father, and has been coming back ever since.

Also read Melbourne Cup Fashion Experts Advise Restraint and Personal Style for Cup Day Looks

Francesca Cumani Selects Melbourne Cup Winner

She has seen the carnival from both sides of the fence. The Cumanis came agonisingly close to winning our greatest race when Purple Moon finished second in 2007 and Bauer lost by a whisker the following year. It is the race that stops the nation, but how do you actually select a Melbourne Cup winner?

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Some veteran punters like to spend hours studying the form guides, while newcomers might opt for their favourite number, silk colour, a name they like or rely on superstitions. But what does the data say? Which barrier number has the most wins in Flemington history and are you better off picking a gelding or a mare? Those questions remain part of the puzzle for anyone trying to find the winner among a field of international and local hopes.

Away from the track, chicken sandwiches are one of the all-time cocktail party classics. And in Melbourne, the one sandwich to rule them all is the one made by caterer Peter Rowland. It has been seen at some of Melbourne's swankiest luncheons, parties and events since 1962, and an astonishing 50 tonnes have left the Peter Rowland kitchen over the past 64 years.

Peter Rowland Chicken Sandwich Remains Timeless

Matthew Haigh, who spent 11 years as Peter Rowland Group's executive chef, says the chicken sandwich remains timeless. While some food trends have come and gone, the chicken sandwich has stood the test of time and shows no signs of losing its popularity. The Peter Rowland version uses soft, crustless white bread lightly spread with butter and filled with a combination of poached chicken and house-made mayonnaise flecked with chopped chives and parsley.

It is a simple formula that has survived decades of changing tastes. Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Cup Day in Melbourne. The race that stops the nation might not be run until 3pm, but there is so much to look forward to before and after as well. Today we will take you inside the marquees, among the crowds piling in to Flemington and give you the best view of the fashion at the track. Not to mention the inside word and analysis on the races.