Melbourne Cup 2026 jockeys report: Sons And Lovers wins, Royal Supremacy brave second

Jockey comments from the 2026 Melbourne Cup, won by Sons And Lovers, with Royal Supremacy second after leading.

Sons And Lovers has won the 2026 Melbourne Cup, with jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle reporting the horse ran great. He got a nice spot and they steadied up a bit halfway but came home well, McMonagle said.

James McDonald, rider of runner-up Trustyourinstinct, said the horse was solid but found the very slowly run race difficult. He is a little bit one-dimensional and we have to flow back. He was going to be there but we just could not get into the race at all, McDonald said. Robbie Dolan, who rode third-placed Knight's Choice, paid tribute to the horse.

Also read 2026 Melbourne Cup Field and Betting Markets: Gallen Leads, Coffey Cleared

Very proud of him. Amazing little horse. Just getting him back here for the Melbourne Cup after a long time of injuries and sicknesses is amazing. He ran a cracker with five kilos on some of those horses.

Zahra Zahra Mark Middle Earth

Really proud of him, Dolan said. Mark Zahra, on Middle Earth, said his mount was a bit keen in parts and travelled OK in the straight, but the winner was going a lot better and took his runs. He whacked away alright in the end, Zahra said. Jordan Childs, rider of Vauban, said the horse had a nice run in transit and had to be used a little from the gate.

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He got into a rhythm and just got really tired late. Second-up over 3200 metres probably did not work, Childs said. Ray Dawson, on Enfjaar, said he was happy early to the first bend but they went way too slow and struggled to get into it. Ben Allen, who rode Royal Supremacy, said leading like that obviously was not the plan.

He is very tough. I was surprised when I looked back how far off they were as I did not think we had gone that sort of gallop but he was very tough. The way he ran it he ran a strong two-mile. Very game in defeat, Allen said.

Damian Lane, on Wine Dark Sea, said the horse was a little bit keen and wanted to lug out. Just cannot get it wrong in these races unfortunately. Little bit immature mentally for these big occasions. Nice horse for the future but just needs to iron out a few quirks, Lane said.

Lordan Lane Lordan Wine Dark Sea

Wayne Lordan, rider of Goodie Two Shoes, said he got a nice position and when they quickened in the straight the horse levelled out and stayed on. Sam Clipperton, on Juja Kibo, said he could not be more proud of the effort. He has run out of his skin and for a fleeting moment there I thought we had the race won. The winner just let down really well.

Really thankful to Ciaron and the owners. Pleasing result, Clipperton said. Zac Lloyd, on Hopewell Rock, described the race as a bit of a non-event. They went ridiculously slow bar the leader and I was just a fraction on the bridle throughout.

When they quickened they left him flatfooted but I thought he went well up the straight, Lloyd said. Declan Bates, on Onesmoothoperator, said they were obviously back and never really ran into the race at all, so it was a bit disappointing. Tommy Berry, rider of Soul Of Spain, said the horse began well and found a nice spot early but was just a bit too honest in the run and felt the pinch late.

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Very honest in defeat, Berry said. Ben Melham, on Zahrann, said it was terrific and he had a good run, feeling like the winner at the top of the straight. Pretty freakish win by the winner, Melham said. Rachel King, on So You Are, said it was a super run and the horse put himself in a good spot.

Williams James J Braddock Barrier Disadvantage

Very inexperienced horse at the moment and he has plenty more to come and plenty of improvement, King said. Jamie Melham, on Future History, said the horse tried hard and at the 600 metre mark he thought he was a sneaky hope. He just does not run the trip out at this level but back to 2000 or 2500 metres is his go, Melham said. Craig Williams, rider of James J Braddock, said the barrier was a big disadvantage.

He is only a three-year-old, lightly raced. You could feel that from the half mile. I had the winner inside of me. Had the third-placed horse in front of me and the fifth-placed horse behind me so I felt like we were in the right spot, Williams said.

Beau Mertens, on Kizlyar, said he did a good job. We had to do the tow up work behind the tearaway leader but I was trying to build on him and I thought he stayed on strong racing wide, Mertens said. Ethan Brown, on Point Of Law, said looking at the race he thought the horse had the best turn of foot by far.

I got shuffled back a bit further than I would have liked but I was busy working with him and getting him to settle and I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 in front and I thought oh god. So I had to just stay cool and stay patient, Brown said. Dean Yendall, on Strictly Business, said he could not really switch her off and probably needed a parking inspector out there to throw a few tickets out.

Just went too steady. She never relaxed and the job was done probably at the 1000 metre mark when she was on the bridle and had the winner's back but did not come on, Yendall said. Jabez Johnstone, on Mr Monaco, said he would not be disappointed with that at all and the horse ran a nice race.

William Pike, on Zakouma, said it was a good sound effort but they just did not go any gallop, in a very steady run race. Harry Coffey, on Shockletz, said she was super and brave. It was a bit of a stop-start event for the first bit. It was a sprint home which probably did not suit her. But she was brave and did a good job, Coffey said.