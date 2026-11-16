Melbourne Cup runner So You Are dies from severe colic 13 days after race

So You Are, trained by Bjorn Baker, has died from a severe bout of colic just 13 days after finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup. The five-year-old won four straight stakes races during a spring campaign that earned more than 1 million dollars.

Australian racehorse So You Are has died from a severe bout of colic, just 13 days after finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup. Trainer Bjorn Baker announced that the five-year-old had been rushed to hospital with colic, which refers to abdominal pain in horses.

So You Are was trained by Baker at Warwick Farm in Sydney. He had been enjoying a well-earned spell when he was found showing signs of colic. Baker said the horse was rushed to a specialist equine hospital for emergency veterinary treatment but could not be saved. We are devastated to share the news that So You Are has died following a severe bout of colic, Baker said in a statement.

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Trainer Baker Announces Heartbreaking Death

He had been enjoying a well-earned spell when he was found showing signs of colic this morning. He was rushed to a specialist equine hospital for emergency veterinary treatment, but sadly could not be saved. Beyond his achievements on the track, he was a much-loved horse, and his loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew and cared for him, Baker said. The five-year-old had been in the best form of his career during the spring.

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He reeled off four successive stakes wins before finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup. His winning run began with the Listed City Tattersalls Cup over 2400 metres at Randwick. The stayer then won the Group 3 Colin Stephen Quality over 2400 metres and the Group 3 St Leger over 2600 metres, both at Randwick.

Successful Spring Campaign And Melbourne Cup Run

He then needed to win the Group 3 Bendigo Cup over 2400 metres to secure a Melbourne Cup start and duly delivered with his fourth feature race win in succession. So You Are was owned by Stuart Ramsey, a long-time breeder and racehorse owner, and his wife Trish. In the Melbourne Cup, Rachel King rode So You Are and for a fleeting moment halfway down the straight he loomed as a winning chance in the famous Flemington two-miler.

So You Are was running second in the home straight with about 600 metres left in the race, leading the chase for long-time leader Royal Supremacy. He held on gamely to eventually finish eighth behind Point Of Law to complete an outstanding six-start spring campaign that netted connections more than 1 million dollars in prizemoney.

So You Are, a son of former dual Horse of the Year So You Think, had a total of 29 starts for eight wins and 12 minor placings. He earned nearly 1.5 million dollars in his race career. He had been stakes placed earlier in his career but struck a rich vein of form this spring.

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The horse had just begun a well-earned spell when he fell ill on Monday and was rushed to hospital, but he could not be saved.