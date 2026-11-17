Experts say three Melbourne Cup trophies stolen from Flemington Racecourse will likely be melted down for their gold value of $699,000, making recovery intact unlikely.

Experts say the three Melbourne Cup trophies stolen from Flemington Racecourse are unlikely to be recovered intact and will most likely be melted down for their gold value.

The trophies contain about 1.69 kilograms of 18-carat gold each, worth about $233,000 per trophy, for a combined total of $699,000. Adrian Dickens, founder of Melbourne's Circa Ad Jewels, said each trophy is valued at more than $1 million if intact. The $3 million combined estimate would be the value of the trophies if still intact, Dickens said. A Melbourne Cup weighs nearly two kilograms and takes more than 10 days to make.

Also read Makybe Diva's Three Melbourne Cup Trophies Stolen from Flemington Racecourse

How Thieves Melt Stolen Gold Trophies

The trophies were reportedly stolen by two thieves disguised as construction workers from behind a display cabinet at Flemington Racecourse. Three Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva were taken in the theft. Gold Experts who have spoken to this masthead all broadly agree the thieves would be smartest to melt the gold down as opposed to attempting to sell them intact.

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This would avoid raising suspicion in the search for a trustworthy buyer interested in the trophies for their historical value, most likely a collector or a black market dealer. Dickens said it would only take about an hour to melt down the trophies, which would render the gold totally untraceable. If the thieves had any intelligence, they would have melted them down last night, Dickens said.

There would be a small amount of extra value because they are Melbourne Cup trophies, but with the price of gold as it is, it would be far easier to get away with them being melted down. Allan Trench, a professor of mineral and energy economics at the University of Western Australia's business school, said melting down a trophy is very easy. My first thought is good luck to police on this one, he said.

Not only can a trophy be easily melted down in an hour, you can literally melt it down in your backyard. I'd be amazed if they had not already lined up a furnace, Trench said. He said it would be easiest to pour the melted-down gold into a bar-style chunk.

Anti Money Laundering Rules Gold Sales

But anyone bringing in such a large chunk of gold to a refinery, trader or jeweller would likely arouse some suspicion, especially with an industry in Australia on alert after the thefts. Precious metals fall under Australia's anti-money laundering legislation. Traders buying or selling precious metal products, including the metals themselves as well as jewellery pieces, valued at $10,000 or more are legally obligated to report the transaction, according to regulator AUSTRAC.

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An overseas buyer would not be on the lookout for this, Trench said. Transporting such an amount of gold outside of Australia would also be a logistical hurdle.

However, if the gold from the stolen trophies is melted down and poured into a vast number of smaller pieces, this would make criminal activity much more difficult to detect. In theory, smaller pieces could be taken to a range of smaller retail jewellers in the same way customers can trade in regular items containing gold, Trench said.

Breaking Gold Into Smaller Pieces Avoids Detection

While anti-money laundering obligations cover transactions above $10,000, businesses buying gold are also required to try to detect and report linked transactions in the event two or more smaller transactions that exceed $10,000 appear related in nature. However, a criminal with a scheme to melt the stolen gold into multiple smaller pieces and delegate the task of trading in the pieces across different individuals visiting various different traders and jewellers could avoid detection, experts said.

Spacing such efforts out over time could also lower the risk of triggering suspicion. The current spot gold price is around $US4000 per ounce.