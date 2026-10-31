Melbourne data centre boom: $5 billion in projects await decision before election freeze

Nine massive data centre developments, including a near-$1 billion Stockland project in Brooklyn, are waiting for approval from Victoria's planning minister before the election enters caretaker mode. The proposals have sparked debate over energy use, local impact, and the fast-tracking of approvals.

A sprawling data centre proposed for Melbourne's west heads a queue of nine similar projects awaiting planning decisions as the clock ticks down to the state election.

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has until 6pm on Tuesday to make a call on more than $5 billion in data centre proposals before caretaker mode puts a freeze on government decision-making. Leading the queue is the Brooklyn proposal, where developer Stockland wants to spend almost $1 billion turning a thriving distribution centre it owns into an enormous data centre.

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Under the Stockland plan, the data centre would rise as high as an eight-storey building, with acoustic screens atop its data halls to stop scores of rooftop chiller units breaching night-time noise limits. Stockland had expected a state government decision last month on its proposal, to ultimately cover 22 hectares - the equivalent of 11 MCG playing surfaces - from Francis Street to the West Gate Freeway.

The developer applied through the state government's fast-track Development Facilitation Program in May; the ministerial pathway bypasses local councils and strips residents of appeal rights. Almost all of Melbourne's proposed data centres are taking this approval route. Across Melbourne, the speed of data centre construction has outpaced traditional planning frameworks. Driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, tech companies have poured billions into Melbourne's industrial west, making it the fastest-growing digital infrastructure market in Australia.

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Brooklyn Data Centre Proposal

"When I last searched for sites around my home, there were five hyperscale data centres within two-and-a-half kilometres of me," said Carmen Largaiolli, a long-time Brooklyn resident who has campaigned for years to improve air quality and living standards in her suburb. She said the Stockland proposal was just the latest data centre to encroach on Brooklyn.

An enormous CDC data centre campus to the immediate north of Brooklyn,Largaiolli said several data centre developers had employed a multi-stage strategy to get sprawling campuses approved.

"This is what all the hyperscale data centres do: they get an approval for stage one, and then they've got all the subsequent stages yet to come," she said. "As long as they get approval for stage one, all the remaining stages follow. " Brooklyn resident and environmental campaigner Carmen Largaiolli, on Millers Road, opposite where the second stage of Stockland's plan would be built. She says her suburb will soon be surrounded by hyperscale data centres.

Largaiolli questioned Australia's push to host vast server infrastructure for global firms, and called on state and federal leaders to halt suburban approvals.

"I'm calling for a moratorium along with the growing voice of community groups from all over Melbourne. They are all concerned about the exact same thing.

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Councils Demand Moratorium

" On Friday, all 79 Victorian councils united to demand a moratorium on new data centre approvals. Municipal Association of Victoria president Jennifer Anderson said councils were not being given the time, information and resources to consider data centres' cumulative impacts: "This is despite our sector being on the front line of managing community expectations, as well as the ongoing impacts and opportunities associated with the rapid expansion of data centres," she said.

The Australian Energy Market Operator projects data centre power use will rise from 2 per cent of national grid capacity to 6 per cent within a decade. The boom reflects a global phenomenon. In the United States, data centre clusters in states such as Virginia and Texas have driven up household energy bills and sparked street protests over transmission lines and continuous industrial hums.

Across Europe, authorities in Ireland and the Netherlands have introduced outright bans on new grid connections to protect domestic power supplies.and grid bottlenecks. Industry group Data Centres Australia counters that fears over energy drains are inflated by "phantom demand" - pointing to research showing The Brooklyn plan remains on Kilkenny's desk, alongside eight other mega-projects across outer Melbourne.

Energy Impact and Delay

Hobsons Bay City Council has objected to the Brooklyn plan, telling the state government that local community oversight had been reduced to a meaningless "procedural exercise". If the planning minister does not make a decision by 6pm on Tuesday, the proposal will not be addressed until after the November 28 election - and likely not until well into next year. A Victorian government spokesman said every data centre proposal went through a rigorous assessment.

Asked how many of the nine planning applications before the minister were likely to be decided by 6pm on Tuesday, the spokesman declined to answer.