Melbourne Defeats Geelong In Thrilling AFLW Preliminary Final Replay

Melbourne overcomes a 28-point deficit to beat Geelong 56-52 in a dramatic AFLW preliminary final replay at IKON Park, setting up a grand final clash.

The Melbourne AFLW team has secured a dramatic victory over Geelong in a preliminary final replay at IKON Park on Saturday, completing a stunning comeback that hinges on the final seconds of the match. The Dees defeated the Cats with a final score of 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52), sending Melbourne to the grand final after a tense contest that featured multiple lead changes and high-stakes scoring opportunities.

Melbourne had whittled away a daunting 28-point deficit that existed after a nervous start to the game. The momentum shifted significantly in the third quarter when Tyla Hanks scored a crucial goal to celebrate her 100th career game. Teammates flooded the field to congratulate Hanks, injecting palpable enthusiasm into the Demons' lineup that carried through to a subsequent goal by star player Kate Hore.

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Dramatic Final Moments Determine Winner

Geelong star Chloe Scheer missed a final-minute shot that would have secured a home preliminary final victory for the Cats. With just 13 seconds remaining on the clock, Scheer had a clear opportunity to seal the match, but the ball did not go through the goals. The miss left Geelong coach Mick Stinear pleading with his side to reset after a difficult third term, but Melbourne held firm.

Alyssa Bannan of Melbourne scored within the first fifteen seconds of the final term, setting up the Demons for the last-ditch victory. Paxy Paxman, a club great, also contributed significantly with a brilliant snap during the final quarter, helping the Dees pinch the lead with just minutes left to play. These three final-quarter goals were pivotal in overturning the earlier deficit and securing the win.

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Player Reactions And Post-Match Reflections

Cats veteran Bec Webster described feeling "numb" in the moments following the match. She acknowledged that Scheer would likely kick that shot "every other day of the week" and expressed sympathy for the missed opportunity. Webster noted that there was not much to say to Scheer other than "bad luck mate," emphasizing that the outcome of the game ultimately mattered more than individual performance metrics in the final second.

The emotional weight of the game was evident in the aftermath, with Melbourne players celebrating their hard-fought triumph. The Dees' ability to respond to pressure and execute critical plays under the spotlight demonstrated their resilience. The victory marks a significant achievement for Melbourne, who had to overcome a significant points gap to keep their premiership hopes alive against a formidable Geelong side.

Key Performances And Next Steps

Georgie Prespakis delivered a stellar performance for Geelong, recording 34 disposals and eight clearances. Despite the loss, her best-on-field display highlighted the Cats' premiership credentials and individual talent. Prespakis and the rest of the Geelong squad will now await the results of Sunday's elimination final to determine their opponent for next weekend.

Melbourne's victory was built on a collective effort, with contributions from key players like Hanks, Hore, and Bannan. The team's ability to maintain focus and capitalize on scoring chances in the final quarter was decisive. As they advance, Melbourne will look to build on this momentum, having proven their capacity to win high-pressure games in the finals series.

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Implications For The Grand Final Contention

This match served as the second installment of the IKON Park double header, following a contest between North Melbourne and Carlton. The intensity and skill displayed by both Melbourne and Geelong underscore the competitive nature of the AFLW season. The Demons' ability to erase a 28-point deficit highlights their depth and tactical flexibility, which will be crucial as they prepare for the grand final.

For Geelong, the narrow loss is a bitter pill to swallow, particularly given Scheer's missed opportunity. The Cats will regroup and await their potential path back into the finals, depending on the outcome of Sunday's elimination final. Meanwhile, Melbourne celebrates a significant milestone, having reached the grand final through sheer determination and skillful play on the biggest stage.