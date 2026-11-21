Melbourne coach Tom Wilson expresses full confidence in his team as they prepare to challenge the North Melbourne juggernaut for the AFLW premiership at Ikon Park this Friday.

Melbourne AFLW coach Tom Wilson has declared his team fearless as they prepare to challenge the dominant North Melbourne Kangaroos in the upcoming premiership decider. The Demons secured their spot in the final with a commanding thirty-point victory over Carlton, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash at Ikon Park on Friday night.

Melbourne Earns Grand Final Spot

Melbourne delivered a decisive performance in the preliminary final, defeating Carlton with a scoreline of ten fifteen seventy-five to six nine forty-five. This victory, achieved on Saturday, allowed the Dees to advance with a significant margin of thirty points. The win marks a crucial milestone for the club, which last claimed an AFLW premiership in twenty twenty-two under previous coach Mick Stinear.

Also read North Melbourne Defeats Sydney to Reach Fourth Consecutive AFLW Grand Final

The Demons' path to the decider was defined by their ability to execute under pressure. By securing a convincing win, they earned the right to face the Kangaroos, who enter the match as warm favorites. The team's resilience and tactical discipline were on full display, validating their status as serious contenders despite historical odds against them.

North Melbourne Dominance History

North Melbourne arrives at Ikon Park with a formidable reputation, having lost only one game across the last three seasons. Darren Crocker's squad holds a four-game winning streak against Melbourne, with each victory occurring in consecutive seasons. The average margin of these wins stands at thirty-three points, highlighting a significant historical advantage.

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This run includes a narrow victory in last year's preliminary final and a more comfortable thirty-one-point win earlier in the current season. The Kangaroos are hunting for a three-peat, adding immense pressure to Melbourne to overcome this entrenched dominance. The statistics suggest a difficult task, yet the Demons remain focused on their own development trajectory.

Wilson Backs Team Leadership

Tom Wilson emphasized his pride in the playing group, stating that he is fully confident in their abilities despite their underdog status. He highlighted the leadership of captain Kate Hore, supported effectively by Tyla Hanks and Maeve Chaplin. Wilson noted that while North Melbourne deserves their reputation for success, his team is evolving and improving every week.

The coach refused to let the historical data overshadow the current team's spirit. He described the players as a terrific bunch led by exceptional leaders. Wilson's message was one of unity and forward momentum, ensuring the squad stays focused on their process rather than the opposition's past achievements. He backed the team to perform on the biggest stage.

Key Injury Impacts Selection

Melbourne faces a critical selection decision following the ruling out of ruck player Lauren Pearce due to illness. Pearce, a two-time All-Australian, is a pivotal figure for the side. Her absence has opened the door for young defender Laela Ebert to step into the team, creating a significant shift in the ruck and defensive dynamics.

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Wilson acknowledged the complexity of balancing the team with such a high-profile injury. He termed the situation a positive problem, indicating strong depth within the squad. The coaching staff is now tasked with integrating Ebert's skills while maintaining the tactical balance required to compete with North Melbourne's experienced lineup.

Looking Ahead to Decider

The match will take place on Friday night at Ikon Park, marking a historic occasion for Melbourne. The team is currently enjoying the moment while preparing for the intense work required in the coming week. Wilson stressed that the routine remains unchanged, with a focus on continuous improvement and applying lessons from previous rounds.

As the premier club, North Melbourne brings significant momentum into the decider. However, Melbourne's recent form and strategic adjustments offer hope for an upset. The outcome will depend on how well the Dees can neutralize North's offensive runs and capitalize on their own opportunities. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the AFLW season.